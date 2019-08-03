A woman created an Instagram account to document the outfits her boyfriend ‘hates,’ and now she has more than 19,000 followers

caption Olivia Jackson, the creator of Clothes My Boyfriend Hates. source Olivia Jackson/Clothes My Boyfriend Hates

Criticism in response to your clothing can be tough to accept, especially when it comes from a loved one. But for one woman in the United Kingdom, harsh comments inspired her to flaunt her fashion even more.

Olivia Jackson is a 24-year-old marketing manager from London who runs a blog called Clothes My Boyfriend Hates. On the blog, as well as its Instagram page, Jackson does exactly what its name implies and documents the outfits that her boyfriend “hates” for more than 19,000 followers.

INSIDER recently spoke with Jackson about her blog, her goal to “empower women,” and how her boyfriend feels about her social-media pages.

caption Jackson hopes to “empower women” with her blog. source Olivia Jackson/Clothes My Boyfriend Hates

Jackson was inspired to create a fashion blog in response to ‘sarcastic comments’ made by her boyfriend

Jackson told INSIDER that she created her Instagram page in March 2018 and followed up with her blog in May 2018. She said she was inspired by her boyfriend’s “sarcastic comments” about her outfits, despite her “willingness to wear them” anyway.

Still, she wasn’t aiming to shame her boyfriend and his opinions. Instead, she said she saw her Instagram account as a way to “empower women.”

“I wanted to, and still aim to, empower women to dress for themselves rather for others around them,” Jackson told INSIDER.

caption According to Jackson, her boyfriend is “really supportive” of her clothes and website. source Olivia Jackson/Clothes My Boyfriend Hates

Jackson said people are generally ‘overwhelmingly supportive’ about her blog, but some ‘misinterpret’ its name

“I regularly get messages from women thanking me for inspiring them to be a bit more brave with their fashion choices, which I absolutely love,” Jackson said. “On the whole, reactions are overwhelmingly supportive, and I’ve met a lovely community of women who are now dressing for themselves, which is great.”

Still, her posts often feature what she called “sarcastic tones,” which can be confusing for some viewers, according to Jackson. For example, a recent post on her blog, titled “Turning a dress my boyfriend hates into one he hates even more,” shows Jackson revamping a popular garment from Zara.

caption A popular Zara dress redesigned by Jackson. source Olivia Jackson/Clothes My Boyfriend Hates

“Very, very occasionally, the sarcastic tone of my Instagram and blog posts is misinterpreted to mean that my boyfriend is controlling what I wear, which is absolutely not the case,” Jackson said.

“Despite his sarcastic comments and eye rolls, he still comes out with me wearing a ‘hospital gown’ or ‘mechanics outfit’ and is totally supportive of me wearing what I want and dressing for myself,” she continued.

Jackson’s boyfriend is “really supportive” of his girlfriend’s blog

According to Jackson, her boyfriend “has a great sense of humor” and is “really supportive.” She said he ultimately finds her blog and Instagram pages to be “really funny.”

“He loves that I’ve found a community of other women who’s partners hate their fashion choices too,” Jackson said.

caption Olivia Jackson. source Olivia Jackson/Clothes My Boyfriend Hates

While Jackson said she was once ‘nervous’ to wear bold fashion, she now feels ‘confident enough to go all out’

“I used be nervous about being more bold [sic] in my fashion choices,” Jackson said. “I started small, changing elements of my outfits until I was confident enough to go all out.”

After beginning to wear clothes that she feels truly comfortable in, Jackson said she found that her friends and family love her new style. Now, she encourages everyone to do the same.

“Take the plunge, and people may just love you even more,” she said.

To learn more about Clothes My Boyfriend Hates, visit Jackson’s Instagram page and website.