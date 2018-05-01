A famous dog stole the show at Facebook’s F8 developer conference — here’s everything you need to know about Instagram star Jiff Pom, who has 26 million fans

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg enlisted the help of Instagram star Jiff Pom to unveil Instagram’s new augmented reality filters at Tuesday’s F8 developer conference.

Jiff Pom, short for Jiff the Pomeranian, wasn’t on stage long but that doesn’t mean we weren’t all basking in his cuteness and wondering who the furry guy is.

Take a look below to meet Jiff Pom.

Say hello to Jiff.

He’s an LA-based actor, personality, and model with 26 million followers across all social media channels.

He works as a personality, meeting everyone from CEOs of major tech companies to beauty influencers. Here he is with Brazilian personality Mariana Saad.

According to his website, in 2017 he set the world record for most Instagram followers for an animal with 8.4 million.

On Tuesday, he helped Zuckerberg and company demonstrate Instagram’s new AR Camera Effects platform.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In his keynote speech, Instagram execs said that users will be able to build and share face filters and effects.

Jiff very kindly demonstrated how these filters work. Nerve-wracking with such a large F8 2018 audience!

Instagram star @jiffpom takes the stage at #F8 to share new Instagram #AR filters. With Camera Effects Platform expanding to Instagram, user created AR filters will appear in cameras of followers. Effects will also be discoverable and shareable among fri… https://t.co/jGvWIdnK3n pic.twitter.com/g4MbwhYNZu — Ben Smith (@benasmith) May 1, 2018

But he’s no stranger to the spotlight. Jiff Pom helped Entertainment Arts usher in its Sims 4: Cats and Dogs game at Game Con in Germany this past November.

Note the fact that this dog accepts sponsored posts.

He’s starred in the video for Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” and ads for Target and Banana Republic.

source Katy Perry YouTube/Business Insider

And he won Nickelodeon’s People’s Choice Award for Favorite Instagram Pet in March.

source YouTube/Nickelodeon

Fellow personality Cameron Dallas had the pleasure of making Jiff’s acquaintance at the annual award show.

Tossback Tuesday (totally a thing) to @camerondallas and @jiffpom at the 2016 Kids Choice Awards! Who are you MOST looking forward to seeing on this year's Orange Carpet? #KCA pic.twitter.com/doEoBtj4yH — TeenNick (@teennick) March 13, 2018

He’s sought after for interviews, but you’ll need to go through his management first. Have your people call his people.

When he’s not using his celebrity status to help companies promote their products, Jiff enjoys doing puppy handstands, or pawstands if you will.

He also enjoys dressing up as other furry creatures.

And good luck competing with his hat game.

But at the end of the day, he’s still a puppy.

Just one with 26 million social followers.