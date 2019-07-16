- source
- Charles Platiau/REUTERS; Samantha Lee/Business Insider
- Instagram is down for thousands of users around the world, according to people on social media and website-outage tracking site Down Detector.
- More than 2,600 users reported having issues with the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday, according to Down Detector.
- Many on Twitter also posted that they were experiencing issues with Instagram.
- Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp experienced issues for 9 hours in early July, and there’s evidence that Facebook and Instagram have been going down far more over the last year than they used to.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Instagram appeared to be down for thousands users around the world on Tuesday afternoon.
At least 2,600 users reported having issues with the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday, according to outage-tracking website Down Detector. Many users on Twitter also reported having issues with Instagram.
Read more: Facebook and Instagram are suffering from far more downtime than rival social networks
This follows a major outage earlier this month across Facebook’s family of platforms – Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.
The amount of service outages experienced on Facebook and Instagram has dramatically increased in the last year, data shared with Business Insider by Down Detector shows. In the first six months of 2019, Instagram’s downtime almost doubled compared with the same time period in the beginning of 2018.