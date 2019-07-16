Instagram is down for thousands of users

source Charles Platiau/REUTERS; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Instagram appeared to be down for thousands users around the world on Tuesday afternoon.

At least 2,600 users reported having issues with the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday, according to outage-tracking website Down Detector. Many users on Twitter also reported having issues with Instagram.

This follows a major outage earlier this month across Facebook’s family of platforms – Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

The amount of service outages experienced on Facebook and Instagram has dramatically increased in the last year, data shared with Business Insider by Down Detector shows. In the first six months of 2019, Instagram’s downtime almost doubled compared with the same time period in the beginning of 2018.