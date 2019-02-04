The person behind Instagram’s World Record Egg has been revealed, and he’s using the most-liked photo to send an important message about mental health

Instagram recently saw a new picture earn the title of “most-liked photo” on the platform – a picture of an egg with more than 50 million likes.

The person behind the World Record Egg photo is reportedly a British man who works in advertising named Chris Godfrey.

Godfrey capitalized on his sudden vault to fame by releasing an ad in partnership with Hulu that shows the egg cracking to promote a message about seeking mental health treatment.

Chris Godfrey, a British man who works at an ad agency, has taken credit for the post and its account, @world_record_egg. In an interview with the New York Times, Godfrey explained he chose a simple egg – that he’s named Eugene – to pursue the record for Instagram likes because, “an egg is an egg.”

“An egg has no gender, race, or religion,” Godfrey told the Times. “It’s universal.”

The stock photo of the egg became the most-liked Instagram photo on January 14 after surpassing Kylie Jenner’s post from last year of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Since achieving that milestone, the egg’s Instagram account has been posting photos showing the egg with a crack that got progressively bigger with each post. The stunt came to head on Sunday, when a video was released during the Super Bowl that showed the egg breaking apart under the pressure of its viral fame – a message about mental health.

“The pressure of social media is getting to me,” the egg says in the video. “If you’re struggling, too, talk to someone.”

The ad was produced with – and first aired on – Hulu. The video post on @world_record_egg’s Instagram references the website talkingegg.info, which features links to various mental health organizations around the globe.

In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, the egg’s sudden fame made it a golden money-making opportunity. The account behind the egg has more than 10 million followers, shooting it into the influencer spotlight. The account has been selling egg-themed merchandise and gained traction with the hashtag #EggGang, which has now been used almost 150,000 times on Instagram.

A VaynerMedia executive told The Atlantic that “being the first brand to crack out of the egg is worth at least $10 million.”

But Godfrey and his two friends behind the viral egg told the Times they weren’t as interested in money as they were in “promoting positivity.”

“It’s not really about me,” Godfrey told the Times. “It’s just about the egg and sort of where we can take it and what we can do with it.”