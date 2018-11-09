Instagram was down for some users Friday afternoon

source DownDetector

Some Instagram users reported that the photo-sharing service was down Friday afternoon.

While some reporters at Business Insider and Twitter users were experiencing issues, others had no problems refreshing their feeds and using the app. The website Downdetector also showed that some users were reporting issues with the photo-sharing platform.

Reports of issues started to filter in around 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

Instagram users flocked to other social media to express their freak outs, many with the hashtag #InstagramDown.

is instagram seriously down AGAIN pic.twitter.com/q7eANO1CeD — ???? (@lockedaris) November 9, 2018