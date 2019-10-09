People are mourning the loss of Instagram’s Following tab, which let users snoop on partners and keep tabs on celebrities

source Paige Leskin/Business Insider

Instagram is phasing out its Following tab, which let users see what their friends and acquaintances were liking and who they were following on the platform.

Since users noticed the tab’s disappearance, they’ve used Twitter and Reddit to mourn the loss of a tool used for watching for signs of cheating partners, keeping tabs on crushes, and stalking celebrities’ activities.

Some users have said they preferred the Following tab over the Explore page for discovering new content and accounts on Instagram.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Following tab on Instagram has started disappearing for some users, who have said on social media just how unhappy they are that one of their favorite tools for stalking and spying on their friends is gone too soon.

Instagram confirmed earlier this week that it was getting rid of the Following tab, a feature showing the most recent activity of the people you follow, after it was first reported by BuzzFeed News’ Katie Notopoulos. Instagram’s head of product, Vishal Shah, told BuzzFeed News that people didn’t use the tab frequently and that many likely didn’t even know it existed and was surfacing their activity to their friends.

But take a quick look at Instagram users’ response on social media to the loss of the Following tab, and you may get a slightly different impression. People on Twitter and Reddit have mourned the tab’s disappearance and questioned what they’re supposed to do without their favorite tool for quietly snooping on the antics of their friends, crushes, partners, celebrities, and everyone else they follow on Instagram.

Read more: Instagram is getting rid of the feature that let you see what everyone else was liking

For many, Instagram’s Following tab was a gold mine for keeping tabs – pun intended – on the not-so-secret actions of their friends when they think they’re not being noticed.

While your Facebook feed shows your friends’ posts and their real-time cyber-actions (liking statuses, commenting on photos, RSVPing to events, following pages), your Instagram homepage is a manicured feed of photos that the people you follow purposefully publicize. The Following tab was the antithesis to that.

Users are already mourning the inability to keep an eye on the types of photos and accounts that their partners are liking and following. Others are wondering how they’re supposed to stay updated on the latest drama and gossip about their friends and coworkers. And celebrity stan accounts are racing to figure out how they can keep other superfans updated on the latest social-media happenings of their favorite singers, actors, and influencers.

Today is a really sad day for all us ladies because the stalker tab, I mean following tab has been removed on Instagram and I can no longer see what my man who’s not really my man is liking on there… now I have no reason to start random fights!?! Wow y’all played me Instagram. — Violet Benson (@Daddyissues__) October 8, 2019

Me trying to figure out what pics my man has been liking since instagram got rid of the following activity tab pic.twitter.com/a1ZatFZPXe — emma???????? (@king_kuwonu) October 8, 2019

so instagram really did take away the following activity tab,, how tf am i gonna stalk now ?? pic.twitter.com/Rrvp00Gv3G — *₊˚. (@ghostinamani) October 8, 2019

Instagram: we’re removing the following activity features Celebrities: finally, I can be horny on main. — ???????????????????????????????? (@yeehawgrandma) October 9, 2019

For other users, the Following tab was a better way to discover new content and accounts to follow than the Explore page, which is meant to do just that by surfacing posts you may like. Several users on the Instagram subreddit have lamented that their Explore pages are often full of curated content they really don’t have an interest in, while their Following tab let them discover accounts that the people they follow also liked and were therefore more in line with their interests.

“I used that feature a lot to find other businesses like mine & to explore what my friends found interesting,” one Reddit user wrote. “Not everyone is a stalker or uses Instagram for nefarious activity they want to keep hidden.”