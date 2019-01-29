Instagram went down for some users, but it’s back now

It’s not just you: Instagram went down for a little while on Monday.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app stopped working for at least some users on Monday afternoon.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the outage, and some users may be having lingering issues.

For a little while on Monday afternoon, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app refused to refresh for at least some users, loaded only partially, or otherwise worked extremely slowly. There were also issues accessing its desktop website. Some users may still see lingering effects from this outage.

It’s not clear exactly how many people were affected or what caused the outage.

“We’re aware of an issue causing Instagram to be down for some users right now. We’re working quickly to fix this,” an Instagram spokesperson told Business Insider after the problems manifested.

Down Detector, a website that tracks outages of popular websites, reported a spike in users saying Instagram was down on Monday, with a particularly high number of outages reported on both coasts of the United States and in the UK. Others took to Twitter and other social-media platforms to vent.

These kinds of outages occur from time to time on big apps, and, while a nuisance, tend to be fixed within hours or less.