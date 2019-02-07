The latest Instagram update hides your Stories’ viewer list after 24 hours, and people are furious they can’t see who’s stalking them anymore

source happydancing/Shutterstock

Instagram has updated its app so users are unable to see viewer lists on their Stories after 24 hours.

Users have taken to Twitter to decry the update for no longer letting them see who is “stalking” them through Stories.

Viewer lists are also now unavailable after 24 hours even on Highlights, the Stories that users can choose to permanently live on their profiles.

People are furious with Instagram’s latest update that hides the viewer lists for your Stories after 24 hours.

People on Instagram started to take notice of the change after the app’s latest update was made available Monday. Users have been taking to social media to express outrage that they can no longer “catch people Insta stalking,” as one Twitter user put it.

Facebook-owned Instagram has for a while given users the ability to see what accounts have viewed their Stories, a feature that some have realized they can use to check if ex-partners or potential love interests are keeping tabs on them.

Stories are only available on Instagram profiles for a 24-hour window after they’re posted, but users have been able to preserve their Stories – and their respective viewer lists – with Instagram’s archive feature.

But these viewer lists are now unavailable on archived Stories, and are instead replaced with the message, “Viewer lists aren’t available after 24 hours.”

This update has also hidden viewer lists for users’ Highlights, which are old Stories that people can choose to keep permanently on their profiles.

Instagram confirmed to Business Insider that viewer lists for Stories will now only be shown “while that story is live.”

“We’re always working to provide a simple and consistent experience for our community,” an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement. “Stories last for 24 hours, and this change brings the same functionality to your story viewers list.”

instagram deleted the story viewer list on archived stories BUT THE WHOLE REASON I ARCHIVE STORIES IS TO CATCH PEOPLE INSTA STALKING pic.twitter.com/V3vh3ur9Iv — jessica mathers (@jessicamatherss) February 6, 2019

instagram story viewer lists aren’t visible after 24 hours?? how am i supposed to know who’s stalking me — emma (@xemma_degennaro) February 5, 2019

Everyone: Instagram: we’re going to take away your viewer lists off your stories after 24 hours instead of giving everyone chronological order like we’re constantly asked for — Chris (@meek_christina) February 6, 2019

im sorry but Instagram just keeps getting suckier. no chronological order, endless sponsored ads on my feed, and now viewer lists aren’t available after 24 hours LMAO? And like what is even the purpose of removing viewers? @instagram — riya (@riiyyab) February 6, 2019