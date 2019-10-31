An Instagram influencer called out a Hollywood charity for ‘scamming’ event guests by telling them Keanu Reeves would be there

An Instagram model and influencer has slammed a Hollywood charity for “scamming” people into paying up to $2,000 to see Keanu Reeves at an event which the actor didn’t even know about.

Monica Huldt, who has more than 334,000 followers on her account @Swedish_Bella, told Insider of the Global Charity Initiative‘s Black Tie Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday: “Everyone was basically there to see Keanu.”

She added that some people were even hoping to be seated next to the star himself.

“If you’re a charity, it’s not okay to do that to people,” she said. “Even if you have an actor that can’t show up, at least have a valid explanation.”

On its website, the Global Charity Initiative says it aims to “eradicate poverty on a global scale by empowering people to take charge of their lives, primarily by achieving a shift in mindset.” It also says it has partnerships with two non-profit companies in South Africa, one in Ghana, and another in downtown Los Angeles.

Its Black Tie Gala asked attendees to “help us alleviate poverty” and even allowed walk-ins on the night: “Buy a ticket at the door and change the world,” one promotional video on its Instagram page said.

“The Matrix” icon was advertised as a guest of honor on the charity’s social media channels in posts that have since been deleted.

A press release for the event also said “Keanu Reeves supports Global Charity Initiative” with an image of the 55-year-old actor.

However, Reeve’s reps told Page Six: “He knew nothing about the event and has no affiliation with this organization whatsoever. And they used his image without permission.”

caption Keanu Reeves as part of The Global Charity Initiative’s advertising. source Global Charity Initiative / Instagram

Huldt, who was there to watch her husband John Huldt perform with the advertised Swedish/Iranian pop singer Cameron Cartio, said the event was “completely disorganized” and had a “weird vibe.”

Huldt told Insider Reeves was expected to walk down the red carpet at 6.30 p.m. along with other VIPs before joining all guests for dinner at the charity auction.

“We just assumed he’d show up later and he’d have some kind of speech going on, so we were waiting for that to happen,” Huldt said.

“I do feel like this charity only has 200 followers on Instagram, I dont know whether this event was some kind of thing to get people to come and throw their social media around … They really just used his picture,” Huldt added.

Reeves was meant to be auctioning off a $200,000 painting of himself as well as a signed action figure, according to Hudlt, which she said “only sold for $500.” She’s unsure whether the painting even got a buyer in the end.

“I think people just got pissed off because they didn’t want to buy the unsigned action figure. They were like ‘why should I buy it, he’s not here. I didn’t get an explanation and I paid all this money.'”

One Hollywood star who did make appearance was “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who Huldt said not only arrived late to the red carpet but “didn’t seem interested,” staying for “just 10 minutes” to take photos with the charity’s founder Dr Gershom Sikaala.

Huldt also said some guests who paid for the VIP dinner seats left “frustrated” as organizers told them “they had to move to the back” with Boseman needing a whole table to himself.

“Even though he was there for just 10 minutes they still said you have to go,” she said.

Despite this, his signed action figure ended up selling for “just over $5,500,” according to Huldt.

While guests waited eagerly for Reeves’ appearance, one Twitter user said he spotted the “John Wick” star shopping at Whole Foods.

Just saw Keanu Reeves at Whole Foods no big deal… — tomasito (@__tomasitooo__) October 28, 2019

While Huldt said she wouldn’t be attending a Global Charity Initiative event again, she believes Reeves and guests deserve an apology and even clarification as to how their donation will assist in “ending world hunger.”

“If you do this kind of event where people pay a lot of money you owe them some kind of explanation as to where the money is going who is attending … Scamming people as a way to make people help you is kind of an asshole move.”

Representatives for Reeves and the Global Charity Initiative did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

