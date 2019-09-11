Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway reportedly bought followers and created her own fan base to sell her unwritten memoir, her ghostwriter claims in new essay

caption Caroline Calloway. source Caroline Calloway/Instagram

Influencer Caroline Calloway bought Instagram followers to build her own fan base to sell her memoir proposal to publishers – which ultimately never got published – according to a new essay by former friend and ghostwriter.

In a tell-all piece for The Cut, Natalie Beach revealed what it was like working with the controversial social media star.

Earlier this year, Calloway embarked on a speaking tour featuring $165 workshops. People have dubbed the workshops a “scam” comparable to the Fyre Festival, because the Instagram star had sold tickets even before booking venues.

In a tell-all piece for The Cut, Natalie Beach revealed what it was like working with the controversial social media star, who ultimately ended up withdrawing from the memoir deal because she said she lost interest in writing it.

Beach and Calloway met and became friends at New York University. In her essay, Beach claims she spent a summer editing Instagram captions for Calloway, helped develop “#Adventuregrams,” and helped ghostwrite her book proposal – writing about the dizzying life of Calloway.

Beach also writes about how the Instagram influencer built her fame.

“The real story, she told me, is she took a series of meetings with literary professionals who informed her that no one would buy a memoir from a girl with no claim to fame and no fan base,” Beach wrote. “And so Caroline made one online, taking out ads designed to look like posts to promote her account and buying tens of thousands of followers.”

Beach noted that this was at a time before the Federal Trade Commission put together guides for influencers on running their accounts.

Beach expressed her concerns on the move, wondering if there would be consequences to building a memoir on the foundation of a lie, she wrote. Contrastingly, Calloway didn’t have the same sentiments.

“But to Caroline the ploy was a statement of intent: She was a self-made woman exploiting a new form of media,” Beach wrote. “‘Women spend too much time apologizing for promoting their work,’ she told me.”

Calloway knew of Beach’s story for The Cut well before it was published, and even posted about it on her Instagram preceding its publication after getting a call from a fact checker. She wrote that she has yet to read the article in full as she is waiting to do so with her therapist.

“I am still learning how to live with this truth,” Calloway wrote in the caption of one of the posts.

Calloway’s trail of controversy extended into 2019 when she embarked on a cancelled-then-“uncancelled” speaking tour featuring $165 workshops that lasted five hours. People have dubbed the workshops a “scam” comparable to the Fyre Festival, because the Instagram star had sold tickets even before booking venues.