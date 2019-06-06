An Instagram influencer who gained 2.5 million followers with her cleaning tips is being investigated for potentially failing to disclose when posts are adverts

caption Mrs. Hinch says her posts follow advertising guidelines. source mrshinchhome/Instagram and Artazum/Shutterstock

British Instagram influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, more famously known to her followers as Mrs. Hinch, is currently being investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after complaints about the way she discloses advertisements.

Hinchliffe, 29, has amassed 2.5 million followers on Instagram thanks to her cleaning and home improvement tips, which often includes sponsored content that advertises major brands.

The ASA confirmed to INSIDER that it had received three complaints in April regarding some of Hinchliffe’s posts.

“I can confirm that we received three complaints in April about Mrs. Hinch’s Instagram posts concerning the labeling of ads (where she was posting about products including Flash and Febreze) and are currently investigating,” a representative told us. “We will publish our decision in due course.”

The Independent also reported that Hinchliffe has possibly received advice from the ASA two times before about properly following its policies.

According to the policies established by the ASA and Competition Markets Authority (CMA), all social media advertisements “must be obviously identifiable as such.” This means that all viewers should be able to tell it’s an ad without having to click or interact with the post. The guidelines advise influencers to clearly use language such as “ad,” “advert,” or “advertising,” rather than words like “sponsorship” or “in association with,” in order to ensure transparency.

According to The Guardian, Hinchliffe has said that she believes her posts all meet the organization’s guidelines.

“I continue to learn a lot, but feel my community are clear about any content that is part of a commercial partnership, and that which isn’t,” she was quoted saying in an article from The Guardian. “In fact, I’m overly cautious when it comes to these guidelines and will continue to be.”

Hinchliffe did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.