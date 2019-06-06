An Instagram influencer who gained 2.5 million followers with her cleaning tips is being investigated for potentially failing to disclose when posts are adverts

- Instagram influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs. Hinch, is currently being investigated by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority over the way she discloses sponsored content.
- The ASA confirmed to INSIDER that it received three complaints in April regarding Hinchcliffe’s advertisements for brands like Febreze and Flash.
- The ASA and Competition Markets Authority guidelines state that all advertisements “must be obviously identifiable as such.”
- According to The Guardian, Hinchliffe has said she is “overly cautious” when it comes to the guidelines in question.
British Instagram influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, more famously known to her followers as Mrs. Hinch, is currently being investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after complaints about the way she discloses advertisements.
Hinchliffe, 29, has amassed 2.5 million followers on Instagram thanks to her cleaning and home improvement tips, which often includes sponsored content that advertises major brands.
View this post on Instagram
Hello my wonderful Hinchers , how are you all? So .. this is a bit of a different post from me today ???? originally I accidentally posted this picture on my Mrs Hinch Home account and then quickly deleted it! I thought I was logged into my personal Instagram account and I started to panic ???? But then for a while afterwards I sat in my egg chair and thought to myself , why have I deleted it? Why did I panic? I am Mrs Hinch , this is my home , and our handsomes will soon be joining our Hinch Family. If you watched my story today you’ll see it started off difficult and I was a little emotional (sorry about that) but we all have days like this I’m sure , and that’s okay! I then read so many of your amazing messages and spoke to my mum (she always knows best) and realised I’m not going to lose this day! I’m going to laugh and I’m going to find little things I can do around the home to make this day a good day! Dust yourself off and try again as they say, and that’s exactly what I did. So I’m sorry this isn’t an interior pic , even though my lamp and baskets in the background are beaut ???? but this is me .. Soph! I am the person behind this account after all! I can’t wait to meet our handsomes ????????and I can’t wait for you all to share this next chapter with me, Jamie and Henry. So I’ll click post now, chuck my phone on the bed and go downstairs so I’m not tempted to delete it again ???? after all I know my Hinchers support me , my family , my life and my hinching in the most amazing way .. and I’m forever grateful , I owe this account to you all xxxx Ps: My Hinching isn’t going anywhere guys ???? I’ll be back in full force very soon ???????????? PPS: I paid £8 for this dress from Boohoo’s website! Barg ???? ALL THE BEST ❤️ xxxx #mummyhinch #mrshinch #babyhinch #hinchyourselfhappy #imahincher
The ASA confirmed to INSIDER that it had received three complaints in April regarding some of Hinchliffe’s posts.
“I can confirm that we received three complaints in April about Mrs. Hinch’s Instagram posts concerning the labeling of ads (where she was posting about products including Flash and Febreze) and are currently investigating,” a representative told us. “We will publish our decision in due course.”
The Independent also reported that Hinchliffe has possibly received advice from the ASA two times before about properly following its policies.
According to the policies established by the ASA and Competition Markets Authority (CMA), all social media advertisements “must be obviously identifiable as such.” This means that all viewers should be able to tell it’s an ad without having to click or interact with the post. The guidelines advise influencers to clearly use language such as “ad,” “advert,” or “advertising,” rather than words like “sponsorship” or “in association with,” in order to ensure transparency.
View this post on Instagram
I feel I need to say this … My Hinchers will remember this shoot day very well , you were all with me on my stories the evening before , on my way there , behind the scenes and on my way home , supporting me. I know I’ve said this so many times and I’m sorry if I sound like a broken record but without you all I wouldn’t have even considered doing a shoot like this. My family and friends know me inside out and they know how much my Hinchers have helped me and we’re ALL so grateful! ???????? Now this instagram “fame” as some call it , is not what I ever expected to gain from this account. Yes it’s true what you’ll read today in the you magazine interview .. I have turned down many TV deals and public appearances and this is because my biggest fear is losing my normal life (Tiny sewing machines n’all) But what I am doing is trying to grow myself and grow others on this Hinch journey until “hinching” no longer needs Mrs Hinch .. and I think I’ll know when that time comes in my own heart ❤️ So please .. to anyone reading this right now I hope you can take one very strong message from my interview today … do not body shame anybody! Never judge a book by its cover! Everyone’s cover is their own and that is what’s so amazing! In fact I can’t even believe I’m on an actual cover ???? But Please my Hinchers .. never want someone else’s life or even their image .. because you’ll live your happiest life with the most simplest of things .. and if you look close enough you probably already have those things right under your nose. Trust me I know ..I’ve been there! But I’ll stop typing now and leave the you mag and my book to tell you the rest … All the best my Hinchers ❤️ Soph ❤️ AKA Mrs Hinch xxx #imahincher
According to The Guardian, Hinchliffe has said that she believes her posts all meet the organization’s guidelines.
“I continue to learn a lot, but feel my community are clear about any content that is part of a commercial partnership, and that which isn’t,” she was quoted saying in an article from The Guardian. “In fact, I’m overly cautious when it comes to these guidelines and will continue to be.”
Hinchliffe did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.