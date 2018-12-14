An Instagram influencer charged people $500 for a social media master class that students now say was a scam

- source
- Aggie Lal, whose instagram is called @travel_inhershoes, launched a 12-week, $497 course called “How to grow your Instagram,” for her followers.
- She promised to show those who bought in how she went from “being a broke traveler to becoming a six figure earning travel blogger.”
- Many people who signed up for the class were disappointed by the materials and Lal was forced to offer refunds.
A travel Instagrammer with nearly a million followers who charged people $500 for a social media master class has been called a “scammer” by students who say the course was disappointing.
Aggie Lal, whose instagram @travel_inhershoes has more than 890,000 followers, launched a 12-week, $497 course called “How to grow your Instagram” a few months ago.
Upon its completion earlier this month. Lal promised to refund students who accused the course of being a pyramid scheme and said its materials were lacking.
The course promised to show Lal’s “Master Tribe” the “behind the scene[s] of going from being a broke traveler to becoming a six figure earning travel blogger,” according to her blog.
I woke up to terrible news that some of the students in my Mastertribe course felt disappointed with it. ::::: I was heartbroken because this course was my baby, which I’ve been working on since June. It took me and my team months to create almost 9 hours of video classes. I never held any information back, always being open about everything I know: including sharing my media kit, email examples, Lightroom, Photoshop and camera tutorials etc. ::::: I want to sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart who anyone who feels like what I shared wasn’t enough. :::::: Due to some hurdles with my health and WiFi connectivity, 4 out of 66 videos didn’t get uploaded as scheduled last week. I did apologize over the weekend to the Mastertribe directly but no excuse can justify me not showing up for those who I care about thre most, my tribe. :::::: I already spoke to each Mastertriber directly and offered to anyone who felt disappointed in the whole situation a full refund (to be processed by this Sunday). :::::: I was honored that so many beautiful people joined the class and it makes me feel truly terrible that I’ve let my tribe down ???? :::: My intention has always been to inspire this community I dearly love and I would never want you to feel taken advantage of. ::::: I am closely talking with each member of the Master Tribe but wanted to let my wider community know what is going on. My goal is to support the next generation of Instagrammers by sharing learnings from my journey so far. ::::: Love always, Aggie ❤️
Lal, who is based in Los Angeles, promised not only to show people how to become a travel blogger but also information “about running a business that’s location independent so you can have the lifestyle you want.”
She said the course would feature social media techniques, photography, video, and business courses.
On her blog, Aggie Tribe, Lal explained why she made the course nearly $500.
Read more: People have been sharing a too-good-to-be-true Lululemon ambassador Instagram post and it’s actually a scam
“I wanted the price to be a little ‘painful’ so it feels like an investment and will discourage people who are not serious about blogging as their future to participate,” she said. “I hope the price will return in a small group of super driven & committed community that is willing to do what it takes to kill it in this industry.”
Lal told Buzzfeed News that she earned $188,860 from the course and enrolled 380 people.
But many participants told Buzzfeed News they were disappointed by the course, with some calling it a “scam.”
I can resist anything except temptation ????????????♀️✨ ::::: Usually I’m not a party girl or someone who doesn’t like to leave the hotel when traveling, but when @lebuahotelsresorts has 7th rooftop bars and just opened another one @lebua.no3 — it’s hard not to put your dancing shoes on and explore them all ???? ::::: If you’re in #Bangkok soon, you have to visit the newly open @lebua.no3 — and if you are one of the first 15 people who follows their account after seeing this post, you’ll get on the exclusive VIP list to party with funnest people in Bangkok including the Lebua hotels CEO Deepak Ohri (he’s super fun ????) :::::: #lebuahotel #lebuano3 #bangkok #onenightinbangkok #canIstayforever
One participant even wrote a blog post about it, titled “I Was Scammed by a Celebrity Influencer,” under the pseudonym “Wannabe Influencer.”
She claimed that Lal “disappeared” during the course “because of ‘lack of WiFi,'” and encouraged the students to get other people to sign up for her course as a “challenge.”
“She would be providing affiliate links for every single student and wanted us to influence someone else to take the class,” the Medium post said. “The confusion spread rapidly. The Instagram Course straight up seemed like a pyramid scheme.”
If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together #AfricanProverb ::::: Africa might actually be my favorite continent — I’m a people person and African people have just the best energy! ::::: Here in a little town of Rushaga I got to hang out today — these little girls & a lot of kids in Uganda carry heavy water tanks up to 20l/ 5 gallons for miles. They are honestly way cooler humans than I ever was as a little girl! ::::: (no internet for stories but they will come soon!) #uganda #africa #mamaafrica #travelblogger
Another student, Juliet Hatley, told Buzzfeed News that the course materials were disappointing.
“[The] videos were barely five minutes long, she was never involved with the students, and made a lot of comments that turned people off such as ‘when posing for pictures try not to look pregnant’ or ‘people who work at Starbucks aren’t living up to their potential. The content was basic information you would find from any simple Google search. Not $500 worth,” she said.
Lal offered the following statement to students, then later provided it to Buzzfeed News: “It breaks my heart to have let you down like this, it was certainly never my intention! I was heartbroken because this course was by [sic] baby. It took me and my team months to create almost 9 hours of video classes. I want sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart to who anyone who feels like what I shared wasn’t enough.”
She later posted a photo on Instagram, apologizing to people who were disappointed by the course, and she offered anyone who felt disappointed full refunds.
