A Russian Instagram model covered her Lamborghini in 2 million Swarovski crystals — take a look

A crystal-studded Lamborghini is taking the internet by storm.

Russian Instagram model Daria Radionova showed the flashy supercar off in London last week.

The $500,000 car is covered in two million Swarovski crystals.

London may be full of flashy supercars, but a Russian Instagram model and fashion blogger has found a new way to turn heads: covering a $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador in millions of expensive Swarovski crystals.

Daria Radionova posted photos of the car last week around London, including the posh Knightsbridge and Sloane Square neighborhoods. The supercar appears to have been decked out with the crystals by UK-based Cars in Cloaks, who also posted photos of the car on Instagram.

Radionova appears to like all things crystal or gold. She previously outfitted her Bentley and another Lamborghini in similar crystals.

An Instagram account called Rich Kids of London has become popular in recent years, sharing photos of opulent shows of wealth like Radionova’s. The account currently has 20.3K followers, while its Facebook page has 1,916 likes. As you might expect, both feeds are full of private jets, gold Bentley’s, and expensive houses to remind regular people of how the 1% live.