An Instagram-famous ‘fit mom’ got her breast implants removed and told followers they gave her ‘breast implant illness’

- source
- Shutterstock
- Maria Kang, a self-described “fit mom” with over 75K Instagram followers, recently shared a post about her decision to remove her breast implants.
- Kang said the decision was difficult because she loved how the implants made her look, but side effects like breast numbness and pain ultimately led her to have them removed.
- Kang also said she believed she had “breast implant illness,” a cluster of symptoms like pain, inflammation, and nausea that some believe are linked to the implants themselves.
- Breast implant illness is not recognized by the medical community or American Society of Plastic Surgeons, as it has not yet been studied.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.
An Instagram-famous “fit mom” recently told followers about her decision to go through with breast implant removal, and revealed the scary symptoms that ultimately led to her decision.
Maria Kang, who has over 75,000 followers on Instagram, shared a post in late July that showed her holding up old breast implants that she recently had removed. In the post, she detailed her journey to get implants as a confidence-booster. She said implants were “normalized throughout the fitness industry.”
Although the implants gave Kang the fuller breasts she desired, she said she started experiencing breast pain and numbness almost immediately after her surgery. For years, she struggled with the pain because she loved how she looked.
View this post on Instagram
Breast implants are linked to cancer. Last week the FDA recalled Allergan, a breast implant manufacturer who’s textured implants increased the risk of developing breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). Distribution has halted for both their BIOCELL saline-filled and silicone-filled implants worldwide. This is a cancer of the immune system – which is interesting as thousands of women with implants are experiencing autoimmune issues. Including myself. Immediately after my surgery I underwent complications: from a hematoma, lack of sensation and numbness. It always felt foreign and uncomfortable to me and impeded on my ability to effectively nurse my sons. But like many – despite how I felt, I loved how I looked. Breast implants are normalized throughout the fitness industry. There was no way for me to be lean and have fatty breast tissue at the same time. It wasn’t until I was continuously massaging my chest from pressure and pain, when I thought about explanting. My good friend removed her textured implants when she dealt with continuous joint injuries and gained 30lbs in 3mths. Another friend was dealing with fatigue, brain fog, chronic pain, anxiety and depression. I began feeling heart palpitations, chronic fatigue, dry eyes, joint pain and weight gain. I was perennially exhausted and finally said enough is enough. I explanted one month ago and since then my fatigue immediately went away. My eyes don’t feel heavy. My inflammation has declined and most of all – I feel FREE. I feel ME. I feel like I’m finally leaving the young, insecure and impressionable girl I once was and am coming into the strong and confident woman I am today. When you know better, you do better. I hope the 400,000 women who implant yearly do their due diligence in researching the risks. I hope women in the fitness industry start rocking their lean, strong and natural physiques! I hope we all learn to love our bodies, at all sizes, in all forms and at all stages. #breastimplantawareness #explant #bii #noexcusemom #bodypositivity #mariakang #breastimplants Image by @truelovephotos
When Kang’s symptoms got more severe and she noticed friends with implants had similar problems, she decided to make a change.
“I began feeling heart palpitations, chronic fatigue, dry eyes, joint pain and weight gain. I was perennially exhausted and finally said enough is enough,” Kang wrote in her post.
A month ago, Kang had her implants removed, or “explanted,” and said her adverse symptoms have since subsided. She also cited “breast implant illness,” a cluster of symptoms like pain, inflammation, and nausea that many women report experiencing after they undergo breast augmentations, as the reason for her symptoms.
Kang isn’t the first person to remove implants because of self-reported breast implant illness
In March, the Food & Drug Administration held a hearing to discuss the overall safety of breast implants. During the hearing, women testified about their experiences, and many cited breast implant illness as a reason for removing implants or wanting to get them removed.
Read more: 5 women talk about regretting their breast implants after experiencing side effects like vomiting and hair loss: ‘I literally thought I was dying’
Instances of this mysterious illness have only been self-reported since no tests currently exist for it, cosmetic surgeon Jae Chun, MD, previously told INSIDER.
But anecdotal evidence from women saying that their implants caused them pain, inflammation, and nausea for years– and that the symptoms went away upon implant removal – suggest there may be something to the claims.
Most plastic surgeons don’t recognize breast implant illness
For now, most plastic surgeons don’t consider breast implant illness a real condition, as it hasn’t been studied enough to conclude the symptoms women experience are actually linked to implants.
Read more: A woman had a celebratory photo shoot with her just-removed implants after years of ‘breast implant illness.’ Now, the company that created those implants has recalled them.
There are some exceptions, including Dr. Chun.
Dr. Chun’s plastic surgery practice focuses on removing implants. He doesn’t do breast augmentation procedures anymore because of his belief in breast implant illness.
“If you try all the treatments [for other potential causes] and they don’t get better, you wonder if they’re being caused by the implants and therefore breast implant illness,” he previously told INSIDER.