A new app lets you track the most popular colors in your Instagram photos in one beautiful, minimalist chart

source Meira Gebel/Year of Colour

A web app called Year of Colour combs through Instagram photos to find the most vibrant colors reflected in top posts.

App creator Stef Lewandowski told The Verge he was inspired to create it by his wife, Emily Quinton, who runs the company Makelight, which helps Instagrammers make their profiles pop.

Year of Colour creates a color scheme based on six to nine of the most prominent pigments in each of your posts, while also identifying what colors were most liked by followers.

Year of Colour, a web app designed by London-based designer Stef Lewandowski, is here to help summarize all the color schemes of your 2018 Instagram posts into a collection of circular conceptual dots.

Year of Colour uses artificial intelligence to weed through the most-liked Instagram posts on your page, then boils it all down to a handful of colors, selecting the most prominent, vibrant ones.

For example, if your most-liked photo is of a cotton-candy-colored sunrise, that specific pink hue will be represented by a large, pink dot.

Here’s how Year of Colour works: Go to yearofcolour.com and sign in with your Instagram credentials. Once logged in, select a timeframe – the year 2018 is already a clickable option. It takes less than one minute for your results to populate.

Once you get your color overview, navigate to the top of the page. There, you’ll see sliders and dials to help better visualize the collection of data. You can filter the color dots by “significance” (only examining your most-liked photos) and by “vibrancy” (what color is most vibrant in each top post, leaving out the duller ones).

With every tweak of the dials and sliders, the results change. There are organizational options, too: by time (for example, having posts in January 2018 start in the middle and posts in December 2018 on the outskirts), by popularity, and by most significant color.

caption Here’s what it looks like when the significance and vibrancy dials are turned all the way up and organized by time. source Meira Gebel/Year of Colour

The results are addicting, and Lewandowski told The Verge prints may be available for purchase soon.

There is one downside, though: You can’t configure the color scheme of your favorite Instagram celeb, only your own.