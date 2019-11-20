From taking the pressure off ‘glamorous’ photos of their trips to a new focus on comments, here’s how travel influencers feel about Instagram hiding likes

- source
- Sam Wordley / Shutterstock.com
- Instagram started removing “likes” on posts by US users this month.
- With the change, users will be able to see likes on their own posts – but not on posts by others.
- Business Insider asked five Instagram influencers in the travel space what they thought about Instagram hiding likes.
- They told Business Insider that the change will allow them to experiment with new types of content, engage more with followers, and is a step in the right direction when it comes to mental health.
Earlier this month, Instagram announced that it would start removing “likes” on posts by users based in the US.
The experiment comes on the heels of similar tests in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. Users will still be able to see how many likes their posts received; however, their followers will not.
At the Wired tech 25 conference, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri discussed the impetus for the platform tweak.
“It’s about young people,” he said. “The idea is to try to ‘depressurize’ Instagram, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them.”
The announcement was met with a flurry of responses from influencers and celebrities, ranging from the supportive to the downright enraged. Some even threatened to stop posting on the app altogether.
Business Insider spoke with five Instagram influencers in the travel space about the platform’s move to hide likes, and they said that the decision’s effects would be felt in a variety of ways.
Room to focus on quality content that engages with followers, not just content that chases numbers
Shivya Nath (@shivya), the India-based blogger behind The Shooting Star responsible travel blog, describes the current Instagram ecosystem as being “obsessed with likes.”
Nath’s Instagram page has 85.5k followers and features photos of her long-term, solo travel experiences accompanied by narrative captions. Among her most-liked recent posts is a photo of her “office” in Thimphu, Bhutan. In her caption, she reflects with gratitude on her decision to quit her job and travel the world in 2013.
My “office” in Thimphu, Bhutan ???? . . 6 years ago, while working from a shabby barsati (rooftop apartment, but nowhere as fancy as it sounds ????) in Delhi, it struck me that all my work was online. Since quitting my full-time job in Singapore, I was freelancing as a travel writer and social media consultant, trying to build my blog and doing other virtual odd jobs to financially sustain myself. All this so I could save any bit of money and travel. . . But if travel was what I wanted to do and whatever little I was earning was online, then why did I need to live in one place? Long story short, I stopped renting there or anywhere. Sold or gave away most of the clothes, shoes, devices and books I owned. Packed my life into two bags. Home became wherever the wifi was, literally. That was 2013 and no one was really using the term digital nomad, but that’s who I was becoming. . . 6 years later, I have to pinch myself as I call this gorgeous “office” mine… for a while. This cosy space mine, designed in traditional architecture on the outside, modern with glass doors on the inside, with a view on mist-clad mountains. This digital nomad life mine, surreal, fascinating and alienating at the same time. It comes with its weird set of challenges but even 6 years later, I can’t imagine living any other way. . . And you, what’s your dream office and what’re you doing to work towards it? . . PS: Doing a Q&A all day today on my Instagram Stories to mark my 6 year digital nomadoversary ???? Head over and ask me anything about this lifestyle there. . . ????: #shotoniphonexsmax . . #theshootingstar #digitalnomad #workhardanywhere #bhutan #longtermtravel
Likes are among the key metrics that brands request and evaluate as campaign performance indicators, Cameron Lee (@thecameronlee) of the luxury travel blog Out With Cameron told Business Insider.
Lee, who has 49.6k followers, worked in PR and marketing before choosing the influencer path. He noted that, due to brands’ valuation of likes, Instagram has become a numbers game. “Not all brands focus on the quality of the content versus the number of likes,” he said.
You can never pass up the charm of a Parisian cafe terrace ???? These cafés and terraces embodies the idea of bringing people together to nurture a creative, artistic community, and the idea of joie de vivre, which translates to lust for life ❤️ – When is your favorite time to visit Paris?
Nath told Business Insider that she hopes Instagram hiding likes will make it more of a space for community and discussion.
“I feel that the obsession with likes often takes away from meaningful stories and conversations, especially in the travel space,” she told Business Insider. “Glamorous travel photos might get a lot of likes, but are they really generating conversations on topics that matter, or even real value for a business partner?”
Canadian travel influencer and vlogger Nadine Skyora (@heynadine), who has 96.6k followers, said this change will prompt her to engage more with her followers. “I’ll be focusing more on the description. Instagram content will become a cross of micro-blogging and photography now,” she said.
In short: “Comments will become the new likes,” she said.
A few weeks ago I did a Q&A answering your travel vlogging questions. Well, you all had A LOT of questions! I answered several in my video, but I couldn’t possibly get to them all. There is so much to know in being a digital creator, hence why I created a whole online course about it (and it’s currently on sale) so if you didn’t know that already and are interested in doing what I do go check out- http://bit.ly/travelvideoecourse – and check out the Q&A video up on my channel! ❤️
Freedom to experiment with other types of content without harming their reach
For Francesa Murray (@onegrloneworld) of One Girl One World, the announcement comes as a relief. Murray, who has 42.2k followers and whose feed features a collection of bright and frequently beachy shots in locations like Barbados and the Cook Islands, told Business Insider that it will be a vast improvement to the Instagram experience for both users and creators.
“For creators, it will alleviate some of the pressure to make each post ‘a hit,'” she said. “We’ll be able to just focus on creating quality content and engaging with the people it resonates with via comments.”
As a result, Murray feels that she will have more liberty to experiment with her content. “I’ve been yearning to create more content around haircare and beauty because both impact my travels greatly, but have been scared of what that would do to my engagement.”
Welcome to Memphis! They say if you love @memphistravel, it’s a city that’ll love you right back ❤️ …. I’m in town for @audacityfest and am so glad I came in early to experience a bit of what this Southern gem has to offer. It’s been amazing so far! In just a short period of time I’ve seen that there are many facets to explore: ???? For a background on the Civil Rights movement and the Black history in Memphis, a tour with @atopmemphis is a must! The history may be heavy but our tour guide Queen managed make it informative, inspiring and fun! ????If you love music history and the Blues, stop by @staxmuseum or @thelegendarysunstudio to learn more about some of the greats like Elvis, Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes ????If you’re a meat eater, BBQ is an obvious must. The best thing to do is ask your Uber or Lyft driver where their favorite spots are ???????? ????Don’t forget to take a stroll down Beale Street at night – when it really comes alive! …. What comes to mind when you think of Memphis – and have you ever been? [AD] #mustbememphis #memphis • • • • • #onlytennisee #findmemphis #ig_memphis #exploreusa #travelamerica #audacityfest #nomadness #cnbctravel #blacktravelgram #shewhowanders #travellette #womenwhotravel #ootdblackgirls
Murray’s top posts this year have garnered up to 2.3k likes and around 300 comments. She almost always ends her Instagram captions with a conversational question to her followers, like “What comes to mind when you think of Memphis – and have you ever been?” or “Have you ever been to a black sand beach before? Where at?”
It may take some time for brands to get on board, but they’ll get there
Erick Prince (@minoritynomad), who runs the Minority Nomad blog, has visited 93 countries and aims to become the first African American to travel to every country. He told Business Insider that while he’s never placed much importance on likes, they’re important from a business perspective.
“I could get 0 likes and not care one bit,” he said. “Brands care, though.”
Country #95: Celebrating my birthday almost caused me to forget my obligatory new country selfie post. Lol. First off, thanks everyone for the birthday wishes. This was a much needed break after an insane trip to India. And Sri Lanka has been the perfect spot. Sri Lanka is a laid back place with amazing people, tasty food, and beautiful nature. Few places can challenge Sri Lanka on the green scale. This was a short visit. Only 5 days. But more than enough to warrant a second trip for a few weeks. Excited to return. Have you been to Sri Lanka? Also, check out that melanin popping in that sunset glow. Trying to be like @flybrother . Lol #srilanka #temple #birthday
Lee anticipates that there will be an adjustment period during which brands will renegotiate their key performance indicators.
“I think it’s important to educate brands that likes shouldn’t be a performance indicator, especially when you can buy them for a few dollars,” he said.
Sykora estimates that the change may make it harder for brands to discover influencers, especially those with smaller followings, but that, in the long run, it won’t have too much of an impact, she told Business Insider.
“I think at first it’ll take a hit, as marketing agencies figure out how to now pick and vet influencers, but realistically you still have comments, you still have followers, and you can still see the like count in your analytics,” she said.
A step in the right direction when it comes to mental health, though only time will tell if it’s enough
While Instagram’s decision to start hiding likes seems to have been made with its users’ mental health in mind, the travel influencers Business Insider spoke with have mixed feelings on the effectiveness of this goal.
Nath, for one, believes that Instagram doing away with likes will improve the mental wellbeing of its users. “The peer pressure can be intense!” she said with regard to amassing likes.
For Sykora, the benefits remain to be seen.
“While Instagram says they are doing this for mental health reasons, I’m skeptical of how big of an effect it’ll have. Because unless you get rid of public follower numbers, and backend likes, then you really haven’t changed anything at all,” she told Business Insider. “People will still feel bad about seeing perfect people, living their perfect lives. People will still compare themselves to their friends and strangers.”
Are you a travel influencer with a reaction you’d like to share? Email this reporter at mwiley@businessinsider.com or message her on Instagram: @melissatwiley.