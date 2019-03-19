You can now shop from brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Nike, and Zara on Instagram — here’s the list

- source
- KKW / Kylie Cosmetics / Instagram
- Instagram launched a checkout button this week, allowing users to shop without ever leaving the platform.
- Checkout on Instagram is currently being beta-tested with 23 brands.
- Instagram has partnered with some of the buzziest names in retail, including Kylie Cosmetics, Zara, and Outdoor Voices.
You can now shop on Instagram without ever leaving the app.
On Tuesday, Instagram announced it had launched “Checkout on Instagram.” Shoppers can tap an Instagram photo to see a “Checkout on Instagram” button, which lists the price of the item. Tapping the button allows users to select from various options like size and color, see similar items, and pay without leaving Instagram.
However, shoppers won’t be able to buy from just any brand with an Instagram page. Checkout on Instagram launched with 23 brands, including some of the buzziest, most Instagrammable names in retail.
Here are the 23 brands that you can now shop from without ever leaving the Instagram app:
Adidas
Instagram handle: @adidaswomen
Anastasia Beverly Hills
- source
- Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Sephora
Instagram handle: @anastasiabeverlyhills
Balmain
Instagram handle: @balmain
Burberry
- source
- Facebook/Burberry
Instagram handle: @burberry
ColourPop
- source
- Facebook/ColourPop
Instagram handle: @colourpopcosmetics
Dior
- source
- Dior/Facebook
Instagram handle: @dior
H&M
Facebook/H&M
- Facebook/H&M
Instagram handle: @hm
Huda Beauty
- source
- Courtesy of Huda Beauty
Instagram handle: @hudabeautyshop
KKW
- source
- KKW/Instagram
Instagram handle: @kkwbeauty
Kylie Cosmetics
- source
- Kylie Cosmetics
Instagram handle: @kyliecosmetics
MAC Cosmetics
- source
- MAC Cosmetics/Facebook
Instagram handle: @maccosmetics
Michael Kors
- source
- Facebook/Michael Kors
Instagram handle: @michaelkors
NARS
Nordstrom
- Nordstrom
Instagram handle: @narsissist
Nike
- source
- Courtesy of Nike
Instagram handles: @niketraining and @nikewomen
NYX Cosmetics
- source
- NYX Cosmetics
Instagram handle: @nyxcosmetics
Oscar de la Renta
- source
- Getty/Slaven Vlasic
Instagram handle: @oscardelarenta
Ouai Hair
Nordstrom
- Nordstrom
Instagram handle: @theouai
Outdoor Voices
- source
- Courtesy of Outdoor Voices
Instagram handle: @outdoorvoices
Prada
- source
- Jared Siskin / Getty Images
Instagram handle: @prada
Revolve
- source
- Revolve/Facebook
Instagram handle: @revolve
Uniqlo
Instagram handle: @uniqlo
Warby Parker
- source
- Business Insider
Instagram handle: @warbyparker
Zara
Zara
- Zara
Instagram handle: @zara