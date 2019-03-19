You can now shop from brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Nike, and Zara on Instagram — here’s the list

caption Instagram is launching “checkout on Instagram.” source KKW / Kylie Cosmetics / Instagram

Instagram launched a checkout button this week, allowing users to shop without ever leaving the platform.

Checkout on Instagram is currently being beta-tested with 23 brands.

Instagram has partnered with some of the buzziest names in retail, including Kylie Cosmetics, Zara, and Outdoor Voices.

You can now shop on Instagram without ever leaving the app.

On Tuesday, Instagram announced it had launched “Checkout on Instagram.” Shoppers can tap an Instagram photo to see a “Checkout on Instagram” button, which lists the price of the item. Tapping the button allows users to select from various options like size and color, see similar items, and pay without leaving Instagram.

Read more: ‘It helps Facebook further fortify its walled garden’: Instagram is testing in-app checkout to make shopping more seamless, but experts say it has a bigger agenda

However, shoppers won’t be able to buy from just any brand with an Instagram page. Checkout on Instagram launched with 23 brands, including some of the buzziest, most Instagrammable names in retail.

Here are the 23 brands that you can now shop from without ever leaving the Instagram app:

Adidas

Instagram handle: @adidaswomen

Anastasia Beverly Hills

source Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Sephora

Instagram handle: @anastasiabeverlyhills

Balmain

Instagram handle: @balmain

Burberry

source Facebook/Burberry

Instagram handle: @burberry

ColourPop

source Facebook/ColourPop

Instagram handle: @colourpopcosmetics

Dior

Instagram handle: @dior

H&M

source Facebook/H&M

Instagram handle: @hm

Huda Beauty

source Courtesy of Huda Beauty

Instagram handle: @hudabeautyshop

KKW

source KKW/Instagram

Instagram handle: @kkwbeauty

Kylie Cosmetics

source Kylie Cosmetics

Instagram handle: @kyliecosmetics

MAC Cosmetics

Instagram handle: @maccosmetics

Michael Kors

Instagram handle: @michaelkors

NARS

source Nordstrom

Instagram handle: @narsissist

Nike

source Courtesy of Nike

Instagram handles: @niketraining and @nikewomen

NYX Cosmetics

source NYX Cosmetics

Instagram handle: @nyxcosmetics

Oscar de la Renta

source Getty/Slaven Vlasic

Instagram handle: @oscardelarenta

Ouai Hair

source Nordstrom

Instagram handle: @theouai

Outdoor Voices

source Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Instagram handle: @outdoorvoices

Prada

source Jared Siskin / Getty Images

Instagram handle: @prada

Revolve

Instagram handle: @revolve

Uniqlo

Instagram handle: @uniqlo

Warby Parker

source Business Insider

Instagram handle: @warbyparker

Zara

source Zara

Instagram handle: @zara