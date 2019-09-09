Instagram and Snapchat are both down for thousands of people

caption Instagram, left, and Snapchat. source Business Insider

Instagram and Snapchat are both down for thousands of users around the world.

Snapchat wrote on Twitter that it’s aware of the issue, but Instagram has yet to respond to a request for comment.

According to Down Detector, outages on both apps are reported both in the United States and in Europe.

Snapchat and Instagram are both experiencing outages Monday afternoon for thousands of users.

According to outages tracking site Down Detector, both Instagram and Snapchat have experienced thousands of reports of being down.

Instagram outage reports are largely coming from the East and West coasts of the United States, while Snapchat’s outages are reported both in Europe – in the United Kingdom and France – and in the US, both on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

caption A map of Down Detector outage reports for Snapchat as of 5:50 pm ET on Monday. source Down Detector

Snapchat wrote on Twitter that it was “aware” some users were having trouble sending Chats, and that the team was looking into the issue. Instagram, however, has been silent on the platform. A spokesperson for Instagram was not immediately available for comment.