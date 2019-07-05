An Instagram star put her own bath water up for sale for $30 a bottle, and it sold out in 3 days

caption Belle Delphine and her boxes of bath water. source Belle Delphine / Instagram

Belle Delphine, a NSFW Instagram cosplay star, told her 3.9 million followers she would sell them her bath water.

The bottles were going for $30 each on her online store.

They sold out within three days, despite the idea being met with a fair amount of revulsion online.

But others praised her hustle, saying idiots will buy anything.

On Delphine’s latest Instagram story, she showed fans the dozens of boxes of bath water bottles she had to send out with the caption “help me.”

She posted two photos, saying she was selling it to any “thirsty gamer boys” out there.

The 19-year-old cosplay star has become famous for her NSFW content where she wears very little clothing and makes ahegao faces – a facial expression sometimes used in Japanese anime and manga pornography.

In June, she made headlines when she told her followers she would make an account on PornHub if her photo received over a million likes. But instead of anything sexual, she actually posted bizarre videos of her stroking stuffed toy cockerels and eating a picture of PewDiePie.

The bottles full of “GamerGirl Bath Water” came with the disclaimer: “This water is not for drinking and should only be used for sentimental purposes.”

She advertised her product by posting videos on Instagram of her playing in the bath and pouring water all over herself. It must have worked, because the bottles sold out within three days.

She posted on Twitter that she didn’t expect to sell out, or to “have THIS many baths either.”

“For anybody waiting on one don’t be worried if they’re a lil late im working on getting them to you as fast as I can!” she wrote.

I am now selling my bath water!

this is what humanity has come to 🙂

get yours here…www.belledelphinestore.com pic.twitter.com/W8WhwNGDrs — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) July 3, 2019

While some people were clearly into the idea, others were filled with revulsion, saying anyone who bought bath water for $30 was “sad” and “pathetic.”

“Can we all just be civilized and please not buy this?” one person wrote on Instagram.

“If you buy this you have failed humanity,” wrote another.

However, others commended Delphine for her hustle.

“I have a ton of respect for this girl,” one person wrote on Twitter. “She makes money with idiots. Best way to make money, take it from stupid people, make them spend all on this nonsense, plz!”

YouTuber Ethan Klein said: “Congratulations Belle on all your continued success.”

Congratulations Belle on all your continued success — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) July 4, 2019

