An Instagram star is honeymooning on a private island with the world’s largest underwater restaurant and villas elevated over the ocean

See photos from Chiara Ferragni and Fedez' lavish honeymoon.

Fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and Italian rapper Fedez began their honeymoon at the Kudadoo Maldives Private Island on New Year’s Eve.

The two are sharing photos and videos of their stay at the all-inclusive luxury resort on Instagram.

Highlights from their trip include a “floating breakfast” and a meal at the world’s largest underwater restaurant.

The Kudadoo features 13 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom villas perched directly over the Indian Ocean.

The resort was recently named 2018’s best new luxury hotel by Luxury Travel Intelligence.

Fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni and Italian rapper Fedez are spending their honeymoon on a private island in the Indian Ocean.

The couple, who tied the knot in September last year, arrived at the Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi on New Year’s Eve.

The luxury resort, which officially opened just a few days earlier on December 26, was recently named 2018’s best new luxury hotel by Luxury Travel Intelligence.

The Kudadoo Maldives has 15 overwater hotel rooms

Since Monday, Ferragni and Fedez have enjoyed numerous amenities provided by the all-inclusive resort, including a “floating breakfast” served on a tray in the water.

According to the Kudadoo’s website, the island features 13 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom villas perched directly over the Indian Ocean.

Each residence features a private deck with an infinity pool designed to blend seamlessly into the Indian Ocean. A private butler is also available 24 hours a day to assist guests in each villa.

The resort is home to the world’s largest all-glass underwater restaurant

On Wednesday, Ferragni, who is best known for her blog, “The Blonde Salad,” and Fedez dined at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, which sits about 19 feet below the surface of the Indian Ocean.

The fashion influencer shared photos from inside the restaurant on her Instagram story and said she was “speechless.”

caption Fish can be seen swimming around the restaurant in Ferragni’s Instagram story. source Chiara Ferragni/Instagram

At one point of the couple’s meal, two scuba divers also held up a sign that read “Happy honeymoon” in the water outside the glass walls of the restaurant.

caption Screenshots from Ferragni’s Instagram story show two scuba divers swimming outside the restaurant. source Chiara Ferragni/Instagram

What it's like to eat dinner at a restaurant beneath the sea

With the exception of dining at 5.8 Undersea, everything else at the resort is included in the Kudadoo’s all-inclusive packages, which start at $2,800 per night. Visitors can scuba dive, enjoy a spa treatment, work out with a personal trainer, and more, according to Travel Weekly.

According to the Kudadoo’s website, the island is ‘100% powered’ by 984 solar panels

Designed by Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki, the resort was built with only eco-conscious materials as a “celebration of sustainable luxury.”

The resort also bans the use of plastic straws and utensils and sources food and ingredients from local suppliers that “use sustainable practices” like line fishing.

