An Instagram star says she leaves her husband and kids in economy while she flies first class because she needs ‘time to focus’ and doesn’t want to catch a cold

caption Naomi Isted travelling Premium on Norwegian. source Instagram @naomikisted

A 40-year-old Instagram star and TV presenter travels the world creating digital content, and she often travels first class.

However, she leaves her husband and two kids behind.

She said she doesn’t want to “catch a cold” from other passengers and also uses the time to “focus” and work on her scripts.

However, she told INSIDER that she doesn’t believe a person should fly first class until they are old enough to “appreciate and understand the value of money and hard work.”

Naomi Isted, a fashion journalist and TV presenter from Essex, UK with nearly 100,000 Instagram followers, told INSIDER that she and her husband Haydn, also 40, travel the world producing “bespoke digital content for global clients.”

Normally travelling every six weeks on average, she said: “If I’m booked in economy, I will always try to upgrade if there’s scope to do so.”

However, if the couple’s two kids, aged three and nine, are also travelling with them, she’ll upgrade alone, as she believes they’re too young to appreciate first class.

caption Naomi Isted uses her travel time to work. source Instagram @naomikisted

Isted told INSIDER that since the trips are often for work, she spends her time on a flight “drafting content, scheduling content, and researching and preparing scripts.”

“Obviously if my husband and I are on our own without the kids we would both try to get an upgrade, however if it’s the four of us, I need to concentrate as I may be working the entire flight, so it’s much easier to get everything planned if I have the time to focus,” she said.

Speaking to The Sun, she added: “I don’t take it in turns with Haydn to upgrade. He appreciates that these are opportunities I am bringing to the family.

“He can’t write the scripts for me, although I probably wouldn’t swap anyway.”

caption She and her husband Haydn travel the world creating digital content for clients. source Instagram @naomikisted

As an influencer, Isted added that she isn’t always paying for the upgrade.

“It really is different all the time. I have friends working on flights, sometimes an airline may invite me to upgrade when they know I’m travelling, and I have also paid in the past,” she told INSIDER.

She added that the quality of the upgrade can be “drastically different” depending on the airline.

“Some airlines I wouldn’t bother upgrading as it’s not worth it,” she said. “However, I think it’s more the space and facilities that can make it worthwhile – the quality of the food or the space and comfort of a seat with various charging points, if you’re working as I am.

“As a presenter the main thing for me is preserving my voice and not catching bugs or colds from nearby passengers who could be in a very close proximity if travelling economy.”

Isted, who has worked across various networks and filmed fashion segments for ITV’s Good Morning Britain and This Morning, said: “I never personally experienced business or first until I was presenting a wine TV shows in my 20s.”

She added that a person shouldn’t fly first class until they are old enough to “appreciate and understand the value of money and hard work.”

“I believe that instilling gratitude and a work ethic into your children is crucial as a parent,” she said.

It’s a similar sentiment to one expressed by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who in 2017 said of his kids flying first class: “They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that.”

Speaking to The Sun, Isted added: “I personally think young kids shouldn’t be allowed in first class, unless they’re really well behaved. Our daughter [is] nine and she could sit and read a book, she’s experienced luxury hotels and she knows how to behave.

“But my three-year-old is a boy, he’s wild, he’ll run around. I wouldn’t want to put people through that.

“I don’t think it’s fair for people who’ve paid £10,000 ($13,100) for a seat to have a child running up and down, jumping in front of their face.”

She added: “I’m sure some people will think ‘oh my God,’ but if you’re in a position where you have these kinds of opportunities, how do you teach your kids the value of money?

“I wasn’t handed anything on a plate as a child or a teenager, I’ve worked for everything I’ve got.”