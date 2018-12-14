An Instagram star with 2 million followers asked her wedding guests to dress only in ‘pale neutrals,’ and the photos show everyone delivered

caption At her wedding, Instagram star Pia Muehlenbeck wore a custom gown that took over 800 hours to make. source Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Instagram star Pia Muehlenbeck and her long-time boyfriend, Kane Vato, made headlines in November after they reportedly asked their wedding guests to wear “natural earth tones.”

After tying the knot on December 3 in New South Wales, Australia, the newlyweds recently shared photos of their big day, taken by photographer Jarrad Seng, on Instagram.

As seen in several pictures, the couple’s guests did indeed follow a cohesive dress code. Attendees wore muted shades of pink and beige, or white.

According to a behind-the-scenes exclusive in Grazia Australia, Muehlenbeck and Vato wed in an “intimate” ceremony attended by 100 of their closest family and friends.

Their wedding was held at Fig Tree Restaurant, a hilltop venue that overlooks the coastline north of Byron Bay’s famous lighthouse.

Muehlenbeck, a former lawyer turned influencer, and Vato, a creative director and filmmaker, also opted not to have a bridal party or groomsmen so everyone could feel “equally included,” the groom told Grazia Australia.

According to Grazia Australia, the couple also created a “simple outfit mood board” in the weeks before their wedding to help guests follow their dress code, which the magazine described as “pale neutrals.”

As for the groom and bride, Vato wore a light-beige linen suit from Montagio by Suave Bespoke while Muehlenbeck donned a beige dress with voluminous short sleeves, covered in white leaf and floral detailing.

The influencer accessorized the custom Pallas Couture gown – which, according to Grazia Australia, took over 800 hours to make – with crystal-covered Christian Louboutin heels.

Muehlenbeck and Vato, who co-founded eco-friendly sportswear brand SLINKII together, also shared a video of their wedding day on YouTube.

To see more photos of Muehlenbeck and Vato’s wedding, check out Grazia Australia’s full exclusive here.

