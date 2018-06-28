Instagram’s Stories feature is now twice as big as Snapchat, with 400 million daily users

Instagram’s Stories feature now has 400 million daily users.

Snapchat – the inventor of the Stories format – still has less than 200 million users in total.

The Facebook-owned app has more than one billion users overall, it announced earlier this month.

On Thursday, Instagram announced that it now has 400 million daily active users of its Stories feature. That’s more than twice the number of people that visit Snapchat every day.

Instagram’s Stories are a personal feed of photos and videos users can add to, which then disappear after 24 hours. The format was created by Snapchat, but Facebook has since pinched the idea and incorporated it into many of its major apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger.

It’s been a huge success for Instagram, and its daily userbase has grown by 150 million in the last year. Back in June 2017, it had announced it hit 250 million daily users.

The new 400-million figure dwarfs Snapchat, which said in its Q1 2018 earnings report it has 191 million daily active users overall. (It’s not clear how many of those 191 million users use Snapchat Stories daily.)

It also means that a little under half of Instagram’s total users uses Stories. Earlier this month, Instagram announced it now has more than 1 billion monthly active users.

Instagram also announced a new feature for its Stories on Thursday. Users can now add music to their Stories, which will play automatically when someone views it.