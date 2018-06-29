Instagram will now let you add music to your stories — here’s how to do it

- source
If you’re really trying to set the mood for that perfect Instagram story, it might have just become easier.
On Thursday, Instagram launched a feature that lets users add clips of songs to their stories.
Instead of playing the songs through their speakers while recording a video, users can include up to 15 seconds of a song in their video and photo posts to their stories.
There’s a few genres and moods to choose from, and a search feature for anything that’s not included on the front page. Instagram says there’s “thousands” of songs included, but the list isn’t as extensive as what can be found on apps like Apple Music and Spotify.
Here’s how to jump on Instagram’s latest trend and add music to your stories:
Step 1: Tap on the smiley-face icon in the top right of the screen after you take a photo for the story. This will open up the page of stickers you can add to the story.
Click on “Music” in the second row.
Step 2: Now you’ll be able to scroll through the various genres and moods, or search for music on your own.
Step 3: You can choose the duration of the clip, and which part of the song you want to play in your story.
Drag the bar at the bottom to change which part of the song is being played. You can also tap on the time at the bottom to choose how long you want the clip to be.
You can play clips for up to 15 seconds
Once the clip is added to the story, you can choose to have the song that’s playing displayed in three different styles, which you can see below.
