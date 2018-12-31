The 50 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2018

Business Insider has compiled the most-followed Instagram accounts in 2018.

The list is dominated by reality TV stars, musicians, and professional soccer players.

Here are the top 50 most-popular accounts.

In the world of Instagram, musicians, reality stars, and soccer players rule.

Business Insider has compiled the most-followed people on Instagram for 2018, and well-known faces like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kim Kardashian top the list.

Up until this year, singer and actress Selena Gomez has been the most-followed person on Instagram, a title she’s held for the last two years running. But in 2018, Ronaldo nabbed the top spot.

Besides Ronaldo and Gomez, stars like Dwayne Johnson and musicians like Ariana Grande are in the top 10.

Here are the 50 most-followed people on Instagram in 2018:

50. Gal Gadot

source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The “Wonder Woman” star, whose handle is @gal_gadot, has 27.1 million followers.

49. Ed Sheeran

source Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

The singer-songwriter, who goes by @teddysphotos on Instagram, has 27.2 million followers.

48. Robert Downey Jr.

source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The “Ironman” and “Avengers” star, whose handle is @robertdowneyjr, has 27.3 million followers.

47. Leonardo DiCaprio

source ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images

The actor and producer has 28 million followers to his account, @leonardodicaprio.

46. Snoop Dogg

source Johnny Louis/Getty Images

The rapper and producer, whose handle is @snoopdogg, has 28.6 million Instagram followers.

45. Louis Vuitton Official

The luxury label has 29 million followers to its handle, @louisvuitton. It’s one of two brands to crack the top 50.

44. Vanessa Hudgens

source Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic

The actor and singer, whose handle is @vanessahudgens, has 31.6 million followers.

43. Lady Gaga

source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The star of “A Star is Born,” has 31.7 million followers to her account, @ladygaga.

42. Anitta

source Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

The Brazilian singer has 33.1 million followers to her account, @anitta.

41. Bruna Marquezine

source Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The Brazilian actress, whose Instagram handle is @brumarquezine, has 33.7 million followers.

40. Marcelo Vieira Jr.

source Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Brazilian soccer star, who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid, has 34.5 million followers to his account, @marcelotwelve.

39. Zlatan Ibrahimović

source Shaun Clark/Getty Images

The Swedish soccer star, who goes by @iamzlatanibrahimovic on Instagram, has 35.9 million followers. Ibrahimović plays for LA Galaxy.

38. Zac Efron

source Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The “Baywatch” actor, whose handle is @zacefron on Instagram, has 37 million followers.

37. Gareth Bale

source Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Welsh soccer star, who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid, has 38.1 million followers to his Instagram account, @garethbale11.

36. Shawn Mendes

source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Canadian singer-songwriter – and former Vine star – has 39.1 million followers to his Instagram account, @shawnmendes.

35. James Rodríguez

source Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

The Colombian soccer star, who currently plays for German club Bayern Munich, has 40.8 million followers to his Instagram account, @jamesrodriguez10.

34. Cara Delevingne

source Peter White/Getty Images

The English model and actor, whose Instagram handle is @caradelevingne, has 41.4 million followers.

33. LeBron James

source Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The professional basketball player, who currently plays for the LA Lakers, has 46.2 million followers to his Instagram account, @kingjames.

32. 9GAG

caption A meme from 9GAG. source 9GAG

The popular meme account – @9gag on Instagram – has 49 million followers.

31. Chris Brown

source Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET

The rapper, whose handle is @chrisbrownofficial, has 49.2 million followers.

30. Emma Watson

source Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

The English actor and “Harry Potter” star has 49.5 million followers to her Instagram account, @emmawatson.

29. Vin Diesel

source Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The “Fast and the Furious” star, whose handle is @vindiesel, has 51.5 million followers on Instagram.

28. Drake

source Prince Williams/Wireimage

The Canadian rapper, producer, and actor – who goes by @champagnepapi on Instagram – has 52.6 million followers.

27. David Beckham

source Cameron Spencer/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The English former professional soccer player has 53.1 million followers to his Instagram account, @davidbeckham.

26. Justin Timberlake

source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The singer and actor, whose Instagram handle is @justintimberlake, has 53.2 million followers.

25. Zendaya

source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV

The singer and actor, whose Instagram handle is @zendaya, has 53.8 million followers.

24. Shakira

source Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Colombian singer-songwriter, whose Instagram handle is @shakira, has 55.8 million followers.

23. Ellen DeGeneres

source Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The TV host and comedian – who goes by @theellenshow on Instagram – has 63.2 million followers.

22. Rihanna

source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The singer, actor, and entrepreneur – who goes by @badgalriri on Instagram – has 66.6 million followers.

21. Kevin Hart

source Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine

The actor and comedian – who goes by @kevinhart4real on Instagram – has 67.2 million followers.

20. Demi Lovato

source Simone Joyner/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter and actor – who goes by @ddlovato on Instagram – has 70.8 million followers.

19. Kourtney Kardashian

source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The reality TV star – who goes by @kourtneykardash on Instagram – has 71.6 million followers.

18. Katy Perry

source Rich Fury/Getty Images for amfAR

The singer, whose Instagram handle is @katyperry, has 74.5 million followers on Instagram.

17. Miley Cyrus

source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

The singer and actor has 78.6 million followers to her account, @mileycyrus,

16. Nike

The sports apparel brand – @nike on Instagram – has 83.5 million followers.

15. Jennifer Lopez

source James Devaney/GC Images

The singer, dancer, and actor – who goes by @jlo on Instagram – has 84.2 million followers.

14. Khloe Kardashian

source Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has 84.5 million followers to her Instagram account, @khloekardashian.

13. Nicki Minaj

source ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

The rapper has 97 million followers to her Instagram account, @nickiminaj.

12. Kendall Jenner

source Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The reality TV star and model has 101 million followers to her Instagram account, @kendalljenner.

11. Justin Bieber

source Ricky Vigil/GC Images

The Canadian singer-songwriter, whose Instagram handle is @justinbieber, has 103 million followers.

10. Lionel Messi

source Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Argentinian soccer star, who plays for Spanish club FC Barcelona, has 105 million followers to his Instagram account, @leomessi.

9. Neymar

source Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The Brazilian soccer star, who plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain, has 108 million followers to his Instagram account, @neymarjr.

8. Taylor Swift

source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The singer-songwriter, whose handle is @taylorswift, has 113 million followers.

7. Beyoncé

source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

The singer and actor has 122 million followers to her account, @beyonce.

6. Kylie Jenner

source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The reality TV star and entrepreneur, whose Instagram handle is @kyliejenner, has 122 million followers.

5. Kim Kardashian West

source Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has 123 million followers to her account, @kimkardashian.

4. Dwayne Johnson

The former pro wrestler and actor – who goes by @therock on Instagram – has 126 million followers.

3. Ariana Grande

The singer and actor has 141 million followers to her Instagram account, @arianagrande.

2. Selena Gomez

source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The singer and actor has 144 million followers to her Instagram account, @selenagomez.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

source Massimo Pinca/Reuters

The Portuguese soccer star, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has 149 million followers to his account, @cristiano.