The 50 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2018

- Business Insider has compiled the most-followed Instagram accounts in 2018.
- The list is dominated by reality TV stars, musicians, and professional soccer players.
- Here are the top 50 most-popular accounts.
In the world of Instagram, musicians, reality stars, and soccer players rule.
Business Insider has compiled the most-followed people on Instagram for 2018, and well-known faces like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kim Kardashian top the list.
Up until this year, singer and actress Selena Gomez has been the most-followed person on Instagram, a title she’s held for the last two years running. But in 2018, Ronaldo nabbed the top spot.
Besides Ronaldo and Gomez, stars like Dwayne Johnson and musicians like Ariana Grande are in the top 10.
Here are the 50 most-followed people on Instagram in 2018:
50. Gal Gadot
- ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The “Wonder Woman” star, whose handle is @gal_gadot, has 27.1 million followers.
49. Ed Sheeran
- Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100
The singer-songwriter, who goes by @teddysphotos on Instagram, has 27.2 million followers.
48. Robert Downey Jr.
- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The “Ironman” and “Avengers” star, whose handle is @robertdowneyjr, has 27.3 million followers.
47. Leonardo DiCaprio
- ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP/Getty Images
The actor and producer has 28 million followers to his account, @leonardodicaprio.
46. Snoop Dogg
- Johnny Louis/Getty Images
The rapper and producer, whose handle is @snoopdogg, has 28.6 million Instagram followers.
45. Louis Vuitton Official
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The luxury label has 29 million followers to its handle, @louisvuitton. It’s one of two brands to crack the top 50.
44. Vanessa Hudgens
- Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic
The actor and singer, whose handle is @vanessahudgens, has 31.6 million followers.
43. Lady Gaga
- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The star of “A Star is Born,” has 31.7 million followers to her account, @ladygaga.
42. Anitta
- Mauricio Santana/Getty Images
The Brazilian singer has 33.1 million followers to her account, @anitta.
41. Bruna Marquezine
- Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
The Brazilian actress, whose Instagram handle is @brumarquezine, has 33.7 million followers.
40. Marcelo Vieira Jr.
- Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images
The Brazilian soccer star, who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid, has 34.5 million followers to his account, @marcelotwelve.
39. Zlatan Ibrahimović
- Shaun Clark/Getty Images
The Swedish soccer star, who goes by @iamzlatanibrahimovic on Instagram, has 35.9 million followers. Ibrahimović plays for LA Galaxy.
38. Zac Efron
- Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
The “Baywatch” actor, whose handle is @zacefron on Instagram, has 37 million followers.
37. Gareth Bale
- Francois Nel/Getty Images
The Welsh soccer star, who plays for Spanish club Real Madrid, has 38.1 million followers to his Instagram account, @garethbale11.
36. Shawn Mendes
- Taylor Hill/Getty Images
The Canadian singer-songwriter – and former Vine star – has 39.1 million followers to his Instagram account, @shawnmendes.
35. James Rodríguez
- Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images
The Colombian soccer star, who currently plays for German club Bayern Munich, has 40.8 million followers to his Instagram account, @jamesrodriguez10.
34. Cara Delevingne
- Peter White/Getty Images
The English model and actor, whose Instagram handle is @caradelevingne, has 41.4 million followers.
33. LeBron James
- Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
The professional basketball player, who currently plays for the LA Lakers, has 46.2 million followers to his Instagram account, @kingjames.
32. 9GAG
- 9GAG
The popular meme account – @9gag on Instagram – has 49 million followers.
31. Chris Brown
- Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET
The rapper, whose handle is @chrisbrownofficial, has 49.2 million followers.
30. Emma Watson
- Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
The English actor and “Harry Potter” star has 49.5 million followers to her Instagram account, @emmawatson.
29. Vin Diesel
- Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
The “Fast and the Furious” star, whose handle is @vindiesel, has 51.5 million followers on Instagram.
28. Drake
- Prince Williams/Wireimage
The Canadian rapper, producer, and actor – who goes by @champagnepapi on Instagram – has 52.6 million followers.
27. David Beckham
- Cameron Spencer/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
The English former professional soccer player has 53.1 million followers to his Instagram account, @davidbeckham.
26. Justin Timberlake
- Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The singer and actor, whose Instagram handle is @justintimberlake, has 53.2 million followers.
25. Zendaya
- Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
The singer and actor, whose Instagram handle is @zendaya, has 53.8 million followers.
24. Shakira
- Noam Galai/Getty Images
The Colombian singer-songwriter, whose Instagram handle is @shakira, has 55.8 million followers.
23. Ellen DeGeneres
- Andrew Chin/Getty Images
The TV host and comedian – who goes by @theellenshow on Instagram – has 63.2 million followers.
22. Rihanna
- Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The singer, actor, and entrepreneur – who goes by @badgalriri on Instagram – has 66.6 million followers.
21. Kevin Hart
- Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine
The actor and comedian – who goes by @kevinhart4real on Instagram – has 67.2 million followers.
20. Demi Lovato
- Simone Joyner/Getty Images
The singer-songwriter and actor – who goes by @ddlovato on Instagram – has 70.8 million followers.
19. Kourtney Kardashian
- Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The reality TV star – who goes by @kourtneykardash on Instagram – has 71.6 million followers.
18. Katy Perry
- Rich Fury/Getty Images for amfAR
The singer, whose Instagram handle is @katyperry, has 74.5 million followers on Instagram.
17. Miley Cyrus
- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
The singer and actor has 78.6 million followers to her account, @mileycyrus,
16. Nike
The sports apparel brand – @nike on Instagram – has 83.5 million followers.
15. Jennifer Lopez
- James Devaney/GC Images
The singer, dancer, and actor – who goes by @jlo on Instagram – has 84.2 million followers.
14. Khloe Kardashian
- Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
The reality TV star and entrepreneur has 84.5 million followers to her Instagram account, @khloekardashian.
13. Nicki Minaj
- ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images
The rapper has 97 million followers to her Instagram account, @nickiminaj.
12. Kendall Jenner
- Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The reality TV star and model has 101 million followers to her Instagram account, @kendalljenner.
11. Justin Bieber
- Ricky Vigil/GC Images
The Canadian singer-songwriter, whose Instagram handle is @justinbieber, has 103 million followers.
10. Lionel Messi
- Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
The Argentinian soccer star, who plays for Spanish club FC Barcelona, has 105 million followers to his Instagram account, @leomessi.
9. Neymar
- Buda Mendes/Getty Images
The Brazilian soccer star, who plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain, has 108 million followers to his Instagram account, @neymarjr.
8. Taylor Swift
- Carlo Allegri/Reuters
The singer-songwriter, whose handle is @taylorswift, has 113 million followers.
7. Beyoncé
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment
The singer and actor has 122 million followers to her account, @beyonce.
6. Kylie Jenner
- Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The reality TV star and entrepreneur, whose Instagram handle is @kyliejenner, has 122 million followers.
5. Kim Kardashian West
- Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The reality TV star and entrepreneur has 123 million followers to her account, @kimkardashian.
4. Dwayne Johnson
The former pro wrestler and actor – who goes by @therock on Instagram – has 126 million followers.
3. Ariana Grande
The singer and actor has 141 million followers to her Instagram account, @arianagrande.
2. Selena Gomez
- Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
The singer and actor has 144 million followers to her Instagram account, @selenagomez.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
- Massimo Pinca/Reuters
The Portuguese soccer star, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has 149 million followers to his account, @cristiano.