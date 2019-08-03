11 places we didn’t hear about before Instagram

caption Tourists enjoys the Cenote Ik Kil outside of Chichen Itza, Mexico. Cenotes are massive sinkholes formed when the ceiling of a cave collapses underwater, creating a network of underwater caverns in crystal clear water that divers come from around the world to explore. source Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix

Instagram has transformed people’s travel habits.

Social-media-minded travelers who sought out lesser-known spots for the perfect photo could be credited for creating irresistible destinations.

Aside from the great cities and structures of the world, here are several places that shot to fame from Instagram popularity.

Instagram has transformed people’s travel habits and the world’s most desirable destinations.

Many of these destinations are natural parks, historic cities, and picturesque beaches that have long been popular among avid travelers but have captured a wider audience through social media in recent years.

These places were alive and well long before Instagram came along, but saw a spike in popularity thanks to one of the world’s most popular apps, for better or worse.

Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada

caption Moraine Lake in Banff National Park, the Rockies, Alberta, Canada. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

The park’s picturesque peaks and stunning lakes have made it a longtime popular stop for diehard hikers.

It’s become so popular that it was temporarily closed in 2017 for the first time in the park’s history because of the sheer number of visitors, CBC reported. Since then, certain trails have been closed due to overcrowding in order to protect vulnerable wildlife from visitors who are eager to capture the lakes, forests, and skies.

Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula

caption Tourists enjoys the Cenote Ik Kil outside of Chichen Itza, Mexico. source Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix

Mexico has stunning cities, resorts, and beaches that serve as exciting and culturally rich destinations, but the country’s Yucatán Peninsula, in particular, is home to some of the Instagram-friendly destinations in the world.

Spots like the picturesque natural sinkhole Suytun Cenote, La Casona Fountain, and the pink lakes provide backdrops for stunning, like-worthy photos.

Iceland’s Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon

source Kevin Kopf/Shutterstock

The canyon’s extreme spike in popularity immediately followed Justin Bieber’s music video for “I’ll Show You” in 2015, so much so that it had to close this June due to damage from foot traffic.

Insider previously reported that the scenic canyon, with its green cliffs and waterfalls, was already a known destination east of Reykjavik, but a representative of Iceland’s tourist agency told CNN Travel that visitors increased by 50-80% since the video’s release.

The mountain road Trollstigen in Norway

source Shutterstock

Trollstigen, the picturesque mountain road in southwest Norway is so beautiful, tourists often can’t resist the temptation to perch on cliffs to capture the perfect photo, sometimes with dangerous results.

“The Blue Pearl” of Chefchaouen, Morocco

source Zzvet/iStock

Chefchaouen, Morocco, has skyrocketed in popularity over the past five years thanks to the mountain city’s Instagrammable blue-painted houses and buildings.

The picturesque city is several hours away from the country’s longtime tourist spots like Fez and Marrakech. The city has skyrocketed to fame among aesthetically-minded tourists who are drawn to its buildings that are covered in shares of periwinkle, cobalt, turquoise, baby blue, cyan, and azure.

Cambria, California

The seaside village of Cambria, which sits between Los Angeles and San Francisco, has become a popular spot for tourists due to destinations including Moonlight Beach and Hearst Castle.

The area has also picked up attention as it sits just south of Big Sur, where nature-minded officials who work in the beaches and parks clash with people who trespass and violate traffic laws for the perfect picture.

Alsace, France

caption Tourists in boat during sightseeing trip along the colorful facades of timber framed houses in Petite Venise in Colmar, Alsace, France. source Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The region provides a slice of European charm with a less-recognizable name than Paris. The city of Colmar is especially popular among tourists with its canals and its colorful houses. In addition to its proximity to Germany, the region also gives travelers who might be hopping from country to country in Europe a head start.

Canary Islands, Spain

caption Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, Papagayo beach, Playa de la Cera source Engelke/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The islands are reported to be a suitable alternative for Spain’s other beachy hotspots, including Mallorca and Tenerife.

Pretty features including the pebble beaches, blue waters, pastel capital city, and impressive hiking trails which make the islands a popular destination for those who want to capture a variety of vacation pictures and videos.

Cappadocia, Turkey

caption Hot air balloons fly over Cappadocia, a historical region in Central Anatolia, largely in Nevsehir Province, known for the fairy chimneys, during the winter season, on December 23, 2014. source Murat Oner Tas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Cappadocia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been described as looking as if its from a fairytale because of its whimsical rock formations and near-constant fleet of hot air balloons that fill the sky.

Its ascent to popularity reached record highs in 2019, with 440,686 visitors flocking to the region in the first quarter of the year, the highest in six years

Pig Beach, Bahamas

caption The famous swimming pink pigs at Staniel Cay on June 15, 2012 in the Islands of the Exumas, The Bahamas. source EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

In bodies of water off the islands of the Bahamas like Big Major Cay, otherwise known as “Pig Island,” the animals have free roam. Tourists who make the trip by boat are treated to doggy paddling alongside the pigs to capture some truly wild content.

Figure Eight Pools in Australia’s Royal National Park

The national park, situated in New South Wales on Australia’s East Coast about one hour’s drive from Sydney, became an overwhelmingly hot spot for tourists who often take a dip in the pools for the perfect picture.

Coastal geomorphologist Professor Rob Brander told local newspaper Illawarra Mercury that “social media had opened the floodgate to droves of tourists making the difficult and grueling trek through the Royal National Park to the pools, making them an “overcrowded death trap.“

