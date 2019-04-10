caption Paris is home to many Instagram-worthy landmarks. source TripAdvisor Experiences

The elements of a perfect vacation are different for everybody. While some just want to have a relaxing time, others need to make sure they take the perfect Instagram photo during their trip.

Many travel destinations are filled with impressive photo ops, and TripAdvisor Experiences has made a ranking of the most photo-friendly cities in the world.

To create the list, TripAdvisor took a look at the cities where travelers booked the most photography tours in 2018. Many of these tours include customizable trips around the city and professional photo services at the most iconic landmarks.

From New York City to Santorini, here are the 10 most Instagram-worthy vacation destinations.

The 10th most popular photo destination in 2018 was Santorini, Greece.

caption Santorini, Greece, is known for its bright-blue rooftops. source TripAdvisor Experiences

With its picturesque white-and-blue architecture and stunning beaches, this picturesque island is a hit with people looking to take some oceanside photos.

One of the most popular experiences is a walking photo tour provided by Athens Photo Tour, which includes a professional photographer to capture the perfect photo.

The ninth most popular photo-friendly destination is Venice, Italy.

caption A gondola ride will make for some stunning photos. source TripAdvisor Experiences

The flowing canals and grand palaces that line the city make Venice a perfect place for those wanting some unique shots.

For those wanting to build their skills behind the lens, the Guided City Tour by Experience Paris will teach you some photography tips and tricks.

Travelers are also drawn to the vibrant sites of Tokyo, Japan.

caption The bright lights of Tokyo make for some vibrant photos. source TripAdvisor Experiences

Tokyo is lovely any time of the day, but its bustling nightlife makes it especially photogenic once the sun goes down.

The Tokyo Night Photography Tour by EYExplore is a popular tour for those who want to learn more about taking photos of a brightly lit city. The two-and-a-half-hour outing includes a tour of some of Tokyo’s most iconic sights, as well as some professional tips on how to capture the perfect shot.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada, is a popular destination for those wanting to see the Northern Lights.

caption The Northern Lights shine brightly in Yellowknife. source TripAdvisor Experiences

The Northern Lights Tour from Arctic Tours Canada will show you how to get the best views of the Northern Lights for the perfect Instagram-worthy shot.

Sydney, Australia, is the sixth most popular destination for photography excursions.

caption The Sydney skyline is a must-see. source TripAdvisor Experiences

Sydney is home to beautiful landmarks and even more gorgeous sunsets.

That’s why the Sydney Sunset Photography Tour by Picture Me Sydney was such a popular choice in 2018. During the tour, a professional photographer guides you through a three-and-a-half-hour tour of the city and shows you how to get the best angles of the sunset.

There are also tons of Instagram-worthy spots in Barcelona, Spain.

caption This popular tour involves biking around the city. source TripAdvisor Experiences

The most popular photo tour in Barcelona combines photography with a leisurely bike ride through the most popular sites in the city.

The Barcelona E-Bike Photography Tour takes bikers on a four-hour tour of landmarks like La Sagrada Familia and the picturesque beaches.

Those looking to add some tropical vacation photos to their Instagram tend to head to Oahu, Hawaii.

caption You can snap the perfect beach selfie in Hawaii. source TripAdvisor Experiences

There is no shortage of opportunities for picturesque beach photo shoots in Hawaii, and many visitors opted for the Beautiful Hawaii Photo Tour from Oahu Photography Tours to show them the best spots.

The six-hour tour takes you to Instagram-worthy spots such as the Ko’olau Mountains and the sandy shores of Waimanalo Bay Beach Park.

Rovaniemi, Finland, is the most popular city to photograph the Northern Lights.

caption The Northern Lights will lead to some colorful photo opportunities. source TripAdvisor Experiences

The Northern Lights offer plenty of inspiration for beautiful photos. Rovaniemi has become one of the most popular destinations from which to see the aurora borealis.

The photography tour from Lapland Welcome claims to leave you with “framable wall art” at the end of the five-hour experience in the Arctic night.

There are tons of iconic landmarks to pose in front of in New York City.

caption Central Park is the perfect location for a photo shoot. source TripAdvisor Experiences

From the sprawling greens of Central Park to the bright lights of Times Square, getting the perfect shots in New York City can seem overwhelming.

PhotoTrek Tours offers a two-hour private walking tour that is completely customizable. You can either walk around Manhattan’s iconic spots, or take a trip to Brooklyn for under-the-radar locations.

The most popular vacation destination for Instagram-worthy photos is Paris, France.

caption There are tons of iconic landmarks in Paris, France. source TripAdvisor Experiences

From the breathtaking Eiffel Towel to the stunning Louvre Museum, it’s no wonder people want to snap the perfect photo in Paris.

The most popular photo tour of 2018 was the Private Paris Walking Tour from A Taste of Paris. A private photographer takes up to 150 photos during the two-hour excursion.