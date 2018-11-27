This interactive museum in Japan is like living inside of a rainbow

caption The Forest of Lamps in the teamLab Borderless exhibit. source Flickr/aciel_akra

The MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM: teamLab Borderless opened in June.

The warehouse has over 70 interactive works of art projected on the walls, floors, and ceilings.

Some of the exhibits include Crystal World and Weightless Forest of Resonating Life.

The MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM: teamLab Borderless opened earlier this year and since its opening, it’s become a popular digital art museum and Instagram spot in Tokyo, Japan.

As the name suggests, there are no borders in this dark maze of an exhibit. This permanent art installation seeks to remove boundaries and allow museum-goers to explore this fictional and beautiful world on their own terms.

caption You can immerse yourself. source Patrick Sgro

The 10,000 square-meter warehouse has five different zones and over 70 interactive works of art projected on the walls, floors, and ceilings using 520 computer and 470 projectors.

Once you walk through the doors, you’re immersed in darkness, except for dim lights placed through the hallways. Roam through random open entryways to find incredible works including a life-size flowing waterfall. Stand still on the floor and notice flowers growing around you. Move your hand over the wall and you’ll see the water move as if it were real.

Many of the rooms have become popular Instagram spots

caption The exhibits include a lot of light illusions. source Flickr/senngokujidai4434

Prepare to wait in line for The Forest of Lamps. A breathtaking installation where visitors are surrounded by floating, glowing lamps in a mirrored room. Stand still and watch as the light gets brighter and spreads its color to surrounding lamps.

The Crystal World is another area popular for Instagram photo shoots. A mirrored floor and thousands of hanging LED lights makes for one wild optical illusion. An app on your phone determines the color of the lights and the QR code is displayed on the wall before you enter.

caption Some of the exhibits are very colorful. source Flickr/ginomempin

The Weightless Forest of Resonating Life is full of huge colored orbs that look like hot-air balloons. These bouncy balls create an amazing silhouette but are hard to keep in the air long enough to snap the perfect shot.

Throughout the hallways, you’ll see a band of ancient samurai dancing or different animals like a walking rhino projected on the wall. Touch them, and you’ll get a surprising reaction. There are several areas with paper and crayons to draw your own creation. Write your name somewhere on it, so you know it’s yours. Hand it to a nearby employee, and soon you’ll see it moving around on the floor or wall. It may explode if you step on it, but don’t worry, your design will eventually appear somewhere else in the room.

caption Images are projected around you. source Flickr/senngokujidai4434

Popular among kids, there is a trampoline and slide area. The museum’s notoriety means some of the rooms can get crowded, but the more people there are, the more images are projected around you, making for an even better photo. This is particularly true in the Flower Forest. Colorful flowers shoot up around you, but if you touch them they’ll die, as with life, more will grow in their place.

caption Flowers bloom inside your bowl. source Patrick Sgro

It’s easy to spend three to four hours exploring the rooms, so take a break at EN TEA HOUSE. Choose between hot or cold yuzu or green tea and watch as flowers bloom inside your tea bowl. Savor it because bright blooms will sprout as long as there is liquid to drink. There is no food inside the museum, so be sure to eat before you visit.

caption There is lots to explore. source Patrick Sgro

An immersive way for the entire family to spend the day, admission costs around $28 for adults and $9 for children. Be sure to book your tickets well in advance.

