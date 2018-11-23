Where to buy the cult-favorite Instant Pot at its lowest price for Black Friday 2018

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Below are the lowest prices for the Instant Pot on Black Friday – and where to find the best discounts.

If you do end up buying one for a higher price than it costs elsewhere, we suggest reaching out to ask about price matching or adjustments.

The Instant Pot is a cult-favorite kitchen product for cooks of every skill level – and it’s seeing steep discounts on Black Friday. In the past few years, it’s been used as an example for small businesses leveraging Amazon for massive success, and has gained the popularity usually reserved for icons like the KitchenAid stand mixer (which is, coincidentally, also on sale at multiple retailers).

If you’re not familiar, the Instant Pot is a multi-cooker that has pretty much unlimited potential. It can function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, yogurt maker, and rice cooker all in one – with the Instant Pot Duo replacing seven kitchen appliances, and the Instant Pot Ultra replacing ten. It takes all the sweat out of weeknight dinners, and it offers an extremely efficient use of space considering all it can do.

It also has 16 smart programs, which includes Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Cake, Egg, and Slow Cook, among others.

Our resident tech expert swears by it, and it topped our list of the best instant cookers, too.

Amazon sold a mind-blowing 300,000 Instant Pots on Prime Day 2018 alone thanks to its lowest-ever price of $59 (currently priced at $59.49). If you’re looking to grab one, you may want to act now rather than risk losing out to any potential sellouts.

Here’s where to find Instant Pots at a discount, plus who’s offering the lowest price:

*Note: The prices listed below are accurate at the time of publication. We’ve seen the Instant Pots selling out and coming back into stock frequently – availability is subject to change.

