Where to buy the cult-favorite Instant Pot at its lowest price for Black Friday 2018

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Amazon
- Below are the lowest prices for the Instant Pot on Black Friday – and where to find the best discounts.
- If you do end up buying one for a higher price than it costs elsewhere, we suggest reaching out to ask about price matching or adjustments.
- Check back at this link for more Black Friday deals to watch on a rolling basis.
- To potentially save more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can visit Business Insider Coupons to find up-to-date promo codes for a range of online stores.
The Instant Pot is a cult-favorite kitchen product for cooks of every skill level – and it’s seeing steep discounts on Black Friday. In the past few years, it’s been used as an example for small businesses leveraging Amazon for massive success, and has gained the popularity usually reserved for icons like the KitchenAid stand mixer (which is, coincidentally, also on sale at multiple retailers).
If you’re not familiar, the Instant Pot is a multi-cooker that has pretty much unlimited potential. It can function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, yogurt maker, and rice cooker all in one – with the Instant Pot Duo replacing seven kitchen appliances, and the Instant Pot Ultra replacing ten. It takes all the sweat out of weeknight dinners, and it offers an extremely efficient use of space considering all it can do.
It also has 16 smart programs, which includes Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Cake, Egg, and Slow Cook, among others.
Our resident tech expert swears by it, and it topped our list of the best instant cookers, too.
Amazon sold a mind-blowing 300,000 Instant Pots on Prime Day 2018 alone thanks to its lowest-ever price of $59 (currently priced at $59.49). If you’re looking to grab one, you may want to act now rather than risk losing out to any potential sellouts.
Here’s where to find Instant Pots at a discount, plus who’s offering the lowest price:
*Note: The prices listed below are accurate at the time of publication. We’ve seen the Instant Pots selling out and coming back into stock frequently – availability is subject to change.
Mini 3-Quart
- Lowest: Instant Pot Duo, available at Amazon, $59.95 (originally $79.95) [You save $20]
- Lowest: Instant Pot Duo, available at Target, $59.95 (originally $79.99) [You save $20.04]
- Instant Pot Duo, available at Kohl’s, $67.99 (originally $99.99) [You save $32] with the code “JOY” at checkout.
- Lowest: Instant Pot Ultra, available at Amazon, $79.95 (originally $119.95) [You save $40]
6-Quart
- Lowest: Instant Pot Duo, available at Amazon, $59.49 (originally $99.95) [You save $40.46]
- Instant Pot Duo, available at Target, $69.95 (originally $99.95) [You save $30]
8-Quart
- Lowest: Instant Pot Duo, available at Amazon, $69.99 (originally $139.95) [You save $69.96]
- Lowest: Instant Pot Ultra, available at Amazon, $119.95 (originally $179.95) [You save $60]
- Instant Pot Duo, available at Target, $97.95 (originally $139.99) [You save $42.04]
- Instant Pot Duo, available at Macy’s, $99.99 (originally $139.99) [You save $40]
- Instant Pot Duo, available at Kohl’s, $118.99 (originally $169.99) [You save $51] with the code “JOY” at checkout.
Bundle
- Instant Pot Ultra Bundle (one 6-quart and one 3-quart), available at Amazon, $204.94 (originally $246.91) [You save $41.97]
Looking for more deals? We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet.
- source
- Shayanne Gal / Business Insider
The best Black Friday deal roundups
- Black Friday 2018: Insider Picks is going to handpick the best overall product deals for readers all day long
- Black Friday 2018: Business Insider’s guide to the best tech deals so far
- 100+ of the best Black Friday 2018 store sales – the Business Insider guide
- 50 Black Friday deals from cool startups you should have on your radar this week
- 25 Amazon Black Friday deals you can get on Thanksgiving Day – including the new Echo Show and Fire TV Stick 4K
- 40+ Black Friday deals on men’s clothing, shoes, watches, and accessories
- 50+ of the best Black Friday sales on women’s clothing, shoes, bags, and jewelry
- 27 Target Black Friday deals you can get without dealing with the crowds or the cold
- These are the best Black Friday deals from Walmart that you can buy online – some are live right now
- 17 Black Friday mattress sales from popular companies like Casper, Leesa, and Helix
- The 20 best-selling products from last year’s Black Friday – including the ones that surprised us
The best individual deals
- Casper‘s Black Friday sale is live now – here’s how to save 10% on mattresses, sheets, and more
- Wildly popular mattress startup Leesa is offering up to $235 off a new mattress for Business Insider readers as a Black Friday deal
- Cult-favorite sock startup Bombas has launched a sitewide sale for 20% off everything, now through Cyber Monday
- Popular watch startup MVMT is kicking off Black Friday early with a huge sale on watches and sunglasses
- Brooklinen‘s only sale of the year has already started – here’s how to save up to 20% on sheets and bedding
- Cult-favorite women’s work and gym bag startup Dagne Dover is offering 20% off for Black Friday
- Mott & Bow‘s incredibly comfortable jeans are up to 35% off right now through Black Friday
- Microsoft has revealed its Black Friday deals for the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Xbox One