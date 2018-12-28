10 Instant Pot cookbooks that’ll help you learn how to take advantage of all its functions

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Your mom has one. Your boss has one. If you’re reading this right now, you either have one already (and have no idea how to work the contraption) or just ordered one (and can’t wait to tear open the packaging and start cooking right away).

The humble 6-in-1 Instant Pot was first introduced in 2012, and its popularity quickly led the company to make the Duo 7-in-1 version, which now graces the countertops of enthusiastic home cooks nationwide and has more than 22,000 five-star Amazon reviews. 300,000 Instant Pots were ordered on Prime Day 2018 alone, proving that the hype has only gathered steam over the years.

That’s not all too surprising because the multi-use electric pressure cooker provides fantastic value for its price: it’s fast, convenient, and versatile. But its accompanying manual and recipe booklet leave much to be desired.

Confused, frustrated, or uninspired Instant Pot owners will want to take a look at these cookbooks to make sure they’re using their appliances to their full potential.

The following cookbooks all start with introductions to the Instant Pot and explainers on how pressure cooking works – and why it’s so great. Then, they’ll show you how to master all the settings and combine ingredients so you can make breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, all in one pot.

The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes for Fast & Healthy Meals

source Amazon

This official cookbook has sold more than 500,000 copies and contains more than 100 recipes for breakfast, dinner, and dessert.

Recipes include:

Brown Butter and Asparagus Risotto

Sea Salt Dulce de Leche

Sweet Potato, Sausage, and Kale Soup

How to Instant Pot: Mastering All the Functions of the One Pot That Will Change the Way You Cook

source Amazon

Instead of organizing recipes by meal or ingredient type, this cookbook organizes them by function, so you can quickly find a rice or steamed dish instead of flipping through the entire book.

Recipes include:

Lemon-Thyme Steamed Shrimp

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

French Onion Soup

Indian Instant Pot Cookbook: Traditional Indian Dishes Made Easy and Fast

source Amazon

Indian cooking might seem intimidating if it’s not something you’re used to, but the Instant Pot provides an easier and healthier way to prepare classic Indian dishes that the whole family will love. All 50 recipes are ready in one hour or less.

Recipes include:

Aloo Gobi

Pork Saag

Masala Chai

Instant Pot Obsession: The Ultimate Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook for Cooking Everything Fast

source Amazon

Full of handy tips that only a true Instant Pot expert would know, this book of 120+ recipes is well-organized and easy to follow.

Recipes include:

French Toast Cups

Red Chicken Enchiladas

Sweet and Sour Glazed Brussels Sprouts

The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook: Fresh and Foolproof Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker

source Amazon

The author of this cookbook runs the 370,000-fan strong “Instant Pot Recipes” Facebook page, so you can trust her judgment when it comes to cooking delicious meals with the electric pressure cooker.

Recipes include:

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

Italian Wedding Soup

Meyer Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

The Ultimate Vegan Cookbook for Your Instant Pot: 80 Easy and Delicious Plant-Based Recipes That You Can Make in Half the Time

source Amazon

Whether you’re vegan or not, the healthy, plant-based recipes in this book will hit the spot.

Recipes include:

Spicy Jackfruit Tinga

One-Pot Burrito Bowl

Spiced Oat-Stuffed Apples

Dinner in an Instant: 75 Modern Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and Instant Pot

source Amazon

New York Times Food reporter Melissa Clark’s elevated recipes are a little more involved than the other ones in this list, but the payoff is big.

Recipes include:

Duck Confit

Spanish Garlicky Squid + Chorizo

Fresh Mint Creme Brulee

Paleo Cooking With Your Instant Pot: 80 Incredible Gluten- and Grain-Free Recipes Made Twice as Delicious in Half the Time

source Amazon

Most Instant Pot cookbooks are full of rice and noodle dishes, which are of no use to anyone on the paleo diet. This one has 80 gluten- and grain-free recipes.

Recipes include:

Savory Lamb Goulash

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

Grain-Free Blissful Brownies

Instant Pot Cookbook: 1000 Day Instant Pot Recipes Plan

source Amazon

No, there aren’t 1,000 recipes, but there are enough to create a 1,000-day meal plan if you do like prepping for the weeks ahead of you.

Recipes include:

Carrot Cardamom Cake

Shrimp Paella

Mapo Tofu

The Keto Reset Instant Pot Cookbook: Reboot Your Metabolism with Simple, Delicious Ketogenic Diet Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker

source Amazon

Keto followers will appreciate this Instant Pot book, with 75 high-fat, low-carb meals, designed just for them.

Recipes include: