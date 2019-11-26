Instant Pot released an entire ‘Star Wars’ collection just in time for the holidays

caption Williams Sonoma is selling five Instant Pots based on “Star Wars” characters. source William-Sonoma

Williams Sonoma just debuted an exclusive collection of Instant Pots based on “Star Wars” characters.

What do you get the Jedi or Sith Lord who has everything? An Instant Pot, of course.

After releasing a stunning Le Creuset collection, Star Wars is back in the kitchen with a line of pressure cookers modeled after characters from the iconic space opera.

Available exclusively at Williams Sonoma, there are a total of five new designs in the Instant Pot Stars Wars Collection with prices ranging from $79.95 to $119.95.

In a perfect galaxy, every kitchen and cantina would have the full set, but meditate you will on these details for each one.

The Star Wars Instant Pot Duo Mini BB-8 is the smallest of the bunch.

It's not the size of the droid that counts.

Price: $79.95

The BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini is a 3-quart pressure cooker with the astromech’s signature orange, grey, and white color scheme.

It’s the perfect size for smaller meals and side dishes with its seven functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer.

The cooker also has 11 built-in food programs, including slow cook, soup/broth, and keep warm.

For slightly bigger jobs, there are three 6-quart options, including the R2-D2 model.

This cooker has plenty of functions.

Price: $99.95

These 6-quart cookers have the same number of functions as the smaller ones but with a larger capacity and 13 built-in programs (adding multigrain and poultry options).

The Star Wars Instant Pot Duo R2-D2 is modeled after the Rebel Alliance’s MVD (Most Valuable Droid) – and this blue, silver, and white appliance resembles R2’s actual shape.

Marching on the Dark Side of the counter is the Stormtrooper Instant Pot model.

The Instant Pot has detailed diagrams.

Price: $99.95

This white-and-grey Instant Pot features a graphic diagram of a Storm Trooper helmet on one side, the Death Star on the other, and the Galactic Empire crest on the front.

Rounding out the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo lineup is the powerful Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader.

The pot matches Darth Vader's armor.

Price: $99.95

The Darth Vader Instant Pot Duo goes for a mix of glossy and matte black, just like his menacing armor. The silver graphics showcase a profile shot of his mask, the Death Star, and his TIE Fighter.

The biggest Instant Pot in the collection pays homage to everyone’s favorite Wookiee, Chewbacca.

It's extra-large, too.

Price: $119.95

Covered in a luxurious hair graphic with Chewie’s bandolier around one side, this 8-quart Instant Pot Duo is what you’ll need to feed a large family on Life Day.

It has the same functions and programmable modes as the 6-quart cookers, but the extra space means there’s more to go around.