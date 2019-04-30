These 9 hedge fund managers made an insane amount of money in 2018

caption Ray Dalio, founder, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, speaks at the 2017 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. October 2, 2017. source Brian Snyder/Reuters

The top hedge-fund managers hauled in major paydays in 2018, according to Institutional Investor’s annual “Rich List.”

These fund managers were big winners despite the fact that a majority of hedge funds lost money in 2018.

The top nine earners are detailed below.

Last year was a tough one for many hedge funds, with over 60% losing money, according to a report from Institutional Investor.

Despite the difficult year, which included extreme volatility in the fourth quarter, some leading hedge-fund managers received some insane levels of compensation.

The list is dominated by the industry’s heavyweights, like Ray Dalio who had his best performance since 2011. Dalio’s $2 billion payout for 2018 comes out to $5.5 million per day, or $228,310 per hour, according to Institutional Investor.

And while Dalio was the big winner, 12 of the 25 managers who qualified for last year’s list failed to make it this year – even though the minimum requirement of $50.8 million was the lowest since 2003, Institutional Investor said.

Appaloosa Management’s David Tepper and Third Point’s Daniel Loeb were the only two managers to in last year’s top 11 who failed to make the top 25 in 2018.

The top nine earners are detailed below:

9. Chase Coleman

source Business Insider/ Mike Nudelman

Hedge fund: Tiger Global Management

Assets under management: $28 billion

2019 compensation: $465 million

2018 rank: 8 ($600 million)

Source: Institutional Investor

8. David Shaw

Hedge fund: DE Shaw

Assets under management: $50 billion

2019 compensation: $500 million

2018 rank: 8 ($600 million)

Source: Institutional Investor

7. Crispin Odey

Hedge fund: Odey Asset Management

Assets under management: $5 billion

2019 compensation: $530 million

2018 rank: Did not qualify

Source: Institutional Investor

6. Israel (Izzy) Englander

source Phil McCarten/Reuters

Hedge fund: Millennium Partners

Assets under management: $38 billion

2019 compensation: $750 million

2018 rank: 5 ($975 million)

Source: Institutional Investor

John Overdeck (Right)

source Two Sigma

Hedge fund: Two Sigma

Assets under management: $51 billion

2019 compensation: $820 million

2018 rank: 10 ($570 million)

Source: Institutional Investor

4. David Siegel (Left)

source Two Sigma

Hedge fund: Two Sigma

Assets under management: $51 billion

2019 compensation: $820 million

2018 rank: 10 ($570 million)

Source: Institutional Investor

3. Kenneth Griffin

source Screenshot YouTube/Milken Institute

Hedge fund: Citadel

Assets under management: $30 billion

2019 compensation: $870 million

2018 rank: 3 ($1.4 billion)

Source: Institutional Investor

2. James Simons

Hedge fund: Renaissance Technologies

Assets under management: $84 billion

2019 compensation: $1.5 billion

2018 rank: 1 ($1.7 billion)

Source: Institutional Investor

1. Ray Dalio

source Brian Snyder/Reuters

Hedge fund: Bridgewater Associates

Assets under management: $137 billion

2019 compensation: $2 billion

2018 rank: 4 ($1.3 billion)

Source: Institutional Investor

SEE ALSO: