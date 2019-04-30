These 9 hedge fund managers made an insane amount of money in 2018

- source
- Brian Snyder/Reuters
- The top hedge-fund managers hauled in major paydays in 2018, according to Institutional Investor’s annual “Rich List.”
- These fund managers were big winners despite the fact that a majority of hedge funds lost money in 2018.
- The top nine earners are detailed below.
Last year was a tough one for many hedge funds, with over 60% losing money, according to a report from Institutional Investor.
Despite the difficult year, which included extreme volatility in the fourth quarter, some leading hedge-fund managers received some insane levels of compensation.
The list is dominated by the industry’s heavyweights, like Ray Dalio who had his best performance since 2011. Dalio’s $2 billion payout for 2018 comes out to $5.5 million per day, or $228,310 per hour, according to Institutional Investor.
And while Dalio was the big winner, 12 of the 25 managers who qualified for last year’s list failed to make it this year – even though the minimum requirement of $50.8 million was the lowest since 2003, Institutional Investor said.
Appaloosa Management’s David Tepper and Third Point’s Daniel Loeb were the only two managers to in last year’s top 11 who failed to make the top 25 in 2018.
The top nine earners are detailed below:
9. Chase Coleman
- source
- Business Insider/ Mike Nudelman
Hedge fund: Tiger Global Management
Assets under management: $28 billion
2019 compensation: $465 million
2018 rank: 8 ($600 million)
Source: Institutional Investor
8. David Shaw
Hedge fund: DE Shaw
Assets under management: $50 billion
2019 compensation: $500 million
2018 rank: 8 ($600 million)
Source: Institutional Investor
7. Crispin Odey
- source
- Simon Fielder / YouTube
Hedge fund: Odey Asset Management
Assets under management: $5 billion
2019 compensation: $530 million
2018 rank: Did not qualify
Source: Institutional Investor
6. Israel (Izzy) Englander
- source
- Phil McCarten/Reuters
Hedge fund: Millennium Partners
Assets under management: $38 billion
2019 compensation: $750 million
2018 rank: 5 ($975 million)
Source: Institutional Investor
John Overdeck (Right)
- source
- Two Sigma
Hedge fund: Two Sigma
Assets under management: $51 billion
2019 compensation: $820 million
2018 rank: 10 ($570 million)
Source: Institutional Investor
4. David Siegel (Left)
- source
- Two Sigma
Hedge fund: Two Sigma
Assets under management: $51 billion
2019 compensation: $820 million
2018 rank: 10 ($570 million)
Source: Institutional Investor
3. Kenneth Griffin
- source
- Screenshot YouTube/Milken Institute
Hedge fund: Citadel
Assets under management: $30 billion
2019 compensation: $870 million
2018 rank: 3 ($1.4 billion)
Source: Institutional Investor
2. James Simons
- source
- Gert-Martin Greuel
Hedge fund: Renaissance Technologies
Assets under management: $84 billion
2019 compensation: $1.5 billion
2018 rank: 1 ($1.7 billion)
Source: Institutional Investor
1. Ray Dalio
- source
- Brian Snyder/Reuters
Hedge fund: Bridgewater Associates
Assets under management: $137 billion
2019 compensation: $2 billion
2018 rank: 4 ($1.3 billion)
Source: Institutional Investor
