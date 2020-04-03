source Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images

If you’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19, your insurance company may help.

Some companies are offering payment flexibility, suspending policy cancellations due to nonpayment, or automatically renewing your policy even if you can’t pay.

We’ve provided a list of 10 insurance companies that are assisting customers with payments, including GEICO, MetLife, Travelers, and USAA.

If your insurance provider isn’t on this list, contact a representative anyway – the company may be providing some sort of assistance.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, insurance may be more important to you now than ever. You want to be covered in case of a medical emergency, to receive reimbursement for the flight that got canceled, to have good life insurance in case anything happens to you, and to protect your car and home.

But if you’ve lost your job due to the coronavirus, paying your monthly insurance bills might be difficult. Are you going to lose important coverage because you can’t pay?

Thankfully, several insurance companies understand their customers are in tough financial situations. Your provider may offer payment assistance, suspend cancellation of your policy due to nonpayment, or automatically renew your policy even if you can’t pay.

Learn how your insurance company will help you through this time. If your provider isn’t on this list, call a representative to discuss your options.

10 insurance companies that may help you with payments during the COVID-19 outbreak

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial doesn’t provide details about assisting with payments amid the coronavirus pandemic, but according to its website, you can call the following numbers if you want to discuss billing flexibility:

Commercial lines billing: 1 (877) 942-2455

Personal lines billing: 1 (513) 870-2002

Life insurance billing: 1 (800) 783-4479

Learn more about Cincinnati’s response to COVID-19.

CNA

CNA is continuing premium billing as usual, but the company is pausing policy cancellations until June 1 for customers who can’t pay. You will not have to pay a late fee if you miss a payment.

You can call 1 (877) 276-7507 to discuss your payment schedule with a representative.

Learn more about CNA’s response to COVID-19.

Farmers

Farmers has paused policy cancellation for customers who can’t pay until May 1, and you will not have to pay late fees. You will have to pay the amount that accumulates after the suspension is lifted.

If it’s time to renew your Farmers policy but you can’t afford to do so, call 1 (888) 327-6335 to request an extension.

Learn more about Farmers’ response to COVID-19 here.

GEICO

GEICO has suspended coverage cancellations and policy expirations until April 30 if you’re unable to pay. You’ll still have to pay these bills after the pause is lifted. You can also make partial payments now if you don’t want to pay the total amount all at once later.

If you’re enrolled in auto pay, remember to disable it to pause payments.

Learn more about Geico’s response to COVID-19 here.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is extending payments for auto and home insurance customers who have been impacted by the coronavirus, and the company isn’t charging late fees. Liberty will discuss personalized payment assistance with customers, so you can reach out to talk about your options.

Learn more about Liberty’s response to COVID-19 here.

MetLife

MetLife has extended its grace period for people to make late payments without losing coverage. If your grace period was previously shorter than 60 days, it will be bumped up to 60 days. If your grace period was longer than 60 days, you’ll keep the favorable grace period. This rule applies to all premium payments from March 1 onward.

Learn more about MetLife’s response to COVID-19 here.

Progressive

If you can’t pay your insurance bill, Progressive will pause cancellation or nonrenewal from April 1 to May 15. Progressive is offering payment assistance, but the company warns that your account might still show the payment as due because the system is struggling to catch up with requests. You must manually pause automatic payments, otherwise you will be charged.

The amount you’ve deferred will be due after May 15. To discuss payment options, call 1 (800) PROGRESSIVE.

Learn more about Progressive’s response to COVID-19 here.

State Farm

State Farm is working with customers on payment flexibility, but the company has not published any details. Call your State Farm agent to discuss your situation.

Learn more about State Farm’s response to COVID-19 here.

Travelers

Travelers is pausing policy cancellations and nonrenewals until May 15. You will not be penalized for not paying your bill during this time.

Learn more about Travelers’ response to COVID-19 here.

USAA

USAA is automatically pausing late fees and policy cancellations due to nonpayment until July 17 for customers with auto or property insurance policies.

If you have a USAA Medicare Supplement plan, the company will waive any deductibles or copayments for COVID-19 testing. If you’ve received testing since February 4 and already paid, USAA will reimburse you.

USAA is offering payment assistance on a case-by-case basis for auto, property, health, and life insurance policy holders.

Learn more about USAA’s response to COVID-19 here.