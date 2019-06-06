Integral Petroleum SA started to hold Fixed Income Investor meetings in Geneva, Zurich, Vaduz, Vienna and London

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach – 6 June 2019 – Integral Petroleum SA (the “Guarantor”) being a Guarantor for a bond issue of its sister company Integral Shipping and Trading SA (the “Issuer”), has mandated BMI International Europe Limited as Sole Global Coordinator to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Vienna, Zurich, Vaduz, Geneva and London, commencing on 3rd June2019.

The road show started in Geneva on the 3rd, followed Zurich on the 4th, Vaduz coming on the 5th, Vienna on the 6th and will be finished in London on the 11th-12th June 2019.

A proposed Regulation S only offering of Euro-denominated global notes (the “Global Notes“) of the Issuer will follow, subject to market conditions and investors’ interest. The Global Notes are expected not to be rated. FCA / ICMA stabilization applies.

No prospectus has been or will be approved and/or published pursuant to the Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading and amending Directive 2001/34/EC as amended (the “Prospectus Directive“). Neither this announcement nor any other announcement connected therewith may be distributed, passed on or disclosed to any other person in the European Economic Area, save as specifically agreed with BMI International Europe Limited. BMI International Europe Limited has represented and agreed that it will offer the Global Notes in the European Economic Area only in compliance with the provisions of the Prospectus Directive and all other laws and regulations in the European Economic Area applicable to the offer and the sale of the Global Notes in the European Economic Area.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW