Intel down 6% after CEO Bob Swan says it’s “taking a more cautious view of the year”

caption Intel CEO Bob Swan source Intel

Intel stock fell 6% after its new CEO Bob Swan said the company is “taking a more cautious view of the year.” In its first quarterly report card since Swan took the reins as permanent CEO in January, Intel reported flat year-over-year revenue. Its earnings was in line with what Wall Street expected, but it was down 6% from this time last year.

It’s been a busy period for the chipmaker, and investors are keen for more details on Intel’s surprise move to exit the 5G smartphone chip business and about how demand is holding up for data center products amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Here’s what Intel reported for its first quarter of 2019:

EPS (adjusted): $0.87. Wall Street forecasted $0.87.

$0.87. Wall Street forecasted $0.87. Revenue: $16.1 billion. Analysts expected $16.02 billion, roughly flat year-over-year

Last quarter, Intel missed Wall Street’s expectations on revenue and earnings, and the stock plunged 8%. Swan, who was the interim CEO at the time, said that trade concerns in China had “intensified.”

We’ll be updating this post with all the details as soon as the results cross the wire, so refresh your browser or click here for real time updates.