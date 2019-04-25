Intel down 6% after CEO Bob Swan says it’s “taking a more cautious view of the year”

- source
- Intel
- Chipmaker Intel will report its first quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Watch Intel trade live.
Intel stock fell 6% after its new CEO Bob Swan said the company is “taking a more cautious view of the year.”
In its first quarterly report card since Swan took the reins as permanent CEO in January, Intel reported flat year-over-year revenue. Its earnings was in line with what Wall Street expected, but it was down 6% from this time last year.
It’s been a busy period for the chipmaker, and investors are keen for more details on Intel’s surprise move to exit the 5G smartphone chip business and about how demand is holding up for data center products amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
- EPS (adjusted): $0.87. Wall Street forecasted $0.87.
- Revenue: $16.1 billion. Analysts expected $16.02 billion, roughly flat year-over-year
Last quarter, Intel missed Wall Street’s expectations on revenue and earnings, and the stock plunged 8%. Swan, who was the interim CEO at the time, said that trade concerns in China had “intensified.”
We’ll be updating this post with all the details as soon as the results cross the wire, so refresh your browser or click here for real time updates.