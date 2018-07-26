LIVE: Intel stock slides despite earnings beat

By
Becky Peterson, Business Insider US
-
Intel CFO Bob Swan has been acting CEO at the company since June 21.

caption
Intel CFO Bob Swan has been acting CEO at the company since June 21.
source
Intel

Intel reported its Q2 2018 earnings on Thursday, its first since CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in June because of a past relationship he had with an employee at the company.

“After five decades in tech, Intel is poised to deliver our third record year in a row,” Bob Swan, Intel CFO and Interim CEO. said in a statement. “We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the need to process, store and move data, which has never been more pervasive or more valuable.”

Here’s what Intel reported.

  • Earnings per share for the quarter (adjusted) were $1.04. Analysts expected $0.96.
  • Revenues for the quarter (GAAP) were $17 billion, up 15% from the year before. Analysts expected $16.76 billion.
  • Guidance for earnings per share in Q3 (adjusted) is $1.09. Analysts expected $1.08.
  • Guidance for revenues in Q3(GAAP) is $18.1 billion. Analysts expected $17.65 billion.
  • Guidance for earnings per share for full year (adjusted) is $4.15.
  • Guidance for revenues for full year(GAAP) is $69.5 billion.

This story is developing. Refresh this page or click here for the most up-to-date information.