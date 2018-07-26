LIVE: Intel stock slides despite earnings beat

- source
- Intel
Intel reported its Q2 2018 earnings on Thursday, its first since CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in June because of a past relationship he had with an employee at the company.
“After five decades in tech, Intel is poised to deliver our third record year in a row,” Bob Swan, Intel CFO and Interim CEO. said in a statement. “We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the need to process, store and move data, which has never been more pervasive or more valuable.”
Here’s what Intel reported.
- Earnings per share for the quarter (adjusted) were $1.04. Analysts expected $0.96.
- Revenues for the quarter (GAAP) were $17 billion, up 15% from the year before. Analysts expected $16.76 billion.
- Guidance for earnings per share in Q3 (adjusted) is $1.09. Analysts expected $1.08.
- Guidance for revenues in Q3(GAAP) is $18.1 billion. Analysts expected $17.65 billion.
- Guidance for earnings per share for full year (adjusted) is $4.15.
- Guidance for revenues for full year(GAAP) is $69.5 billion.
This story is developing. Refresh this page or click here for the most up-to-date information.