Intel’s shares plunge 8% as it misses on revenue, earnings, and guidance

caption Bob Swan, the chief financial officer and interim CEO of Intel, which reports its fourth-quarter results Thursday. source Intel

Intel’s stock plunged in after-hours trading Thursday after the company posted disappointing fourth-quarter results.

The chip-making giant’s revenue and earnings both fell short of analysts’ expectations. What’s more, it forecast that its first-quarter revenue and earnings would not only be below Wall Street’s outlook, they wouldn’t even meet its year-earlier results.

In a presentation the company released along with its earnings report it said it had more worries about its 2019 revenue that it did just three months ago.

“Trade and macro [economic] concerns [are] intensifying … [especially] in China,” the company said in the presentation.

In recent trading, the company’s stock was down $4.01, or 8.1%, to $45.75 a share.

Here’s what the company reported and how that compared with Wall Street’s expectations:

Q4 ’18 revenue: $18.7 billion. Analysts had forecast $19.01 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company posted $17.05 billion in sales.

$18.7 billion. Analysts had forecast $19.01 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company posted $17.05 billion in sales. Q4 ’18 earnings per share: $1.12. Wall Street was looking for $1.17. In the same period a year earlier, Intel lost 15 cents a share, thanks to one-time tax charges.

$1.12. Wall Street was looking for $1.17. In the same period a year earlier, Intel lost 15 cents a share, thanks to one-time tax charges. Q1 ’19 revenue (guidance): $16 billion. Analysts had previously predicted $17.34 billion. The company saw $16.07 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

$16 billion. Analysts had previously predicted $17.34 billion. The company saw $16.07 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Q1 ’19 EPS (guidance): 81 cents. Wall Street had forecast 96 cents a share. In the first quarter last year, it earned 93 cents a share.

81 cents. Wall Street had forecast 96 cents a share. In the first quarter last year, it earned 93 cents a share. Full-year 2019 revenue (guidance): $71.5 billion. Analysts had forecast $73.01 billion. Intel saw $70.8 billion in sales in 2018.

$71.5 billion. Analysts had forecast $73.01 billion. Intel saw $70.8 billion in sales in 2018. Full-year 2019 EPS (guidance): $4.35. Wall Street was also predicting $4.35 a share. In 2018, Intel earned $4.48 a share.

The report comes as Intel is still searching for a permanent CEO. The company’s former head, Brian Krzanich, resigned in June after Intel discovered that he’d had a relationship with a company employee, in violation of its policies. Since Krzanich’s resignation, Bob Swan, the company’s chief financial officer, has been serving as its interim CEO.

Intel’s stock closed regular trading up $1.82, or 3.8%, to $49.76.