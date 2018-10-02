Intel beats Wall Street’s expectations with 19% revenue growth in third quarter

caption Intel’s chief financial officer and interim CEO Bob Swan. source Intel

Intel shot up 6% after hours on Thursday after reporting a major beat on both revenues and earnings per share for the third quarter.

Despite the market optimism, Wall Street has some big questions for the company going into its earnings call Thursday – its second call and its first full fiscal quarter since its CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in June over an inappropriate workplace relationship.

The market has been rocky across the board, but Intel’s competitor AMD felt its wrath acutely on Wednesday after missing guidance on sales for the quarter. AMD’s shares fell 20% in after hours trading Wednesday. The stock remains down nearly 17%.

Here’s what Intel reported:

Revenues for the quarter (GAAP): Intel reported $19.2 billion in revenues, up 19% from the year before. Analysts expected $18.11 billion.

Earnings for the quarter (non-GAAP): Intel reported $1.40. Analysts expected $1.15.

Revenue guidance for Q4 2018 (GAAP): Intel gave revenue guidance of $19 billion. Analysts expected $18.39 billion.

Earnings guidance for Q4 2018 (non-GAAP): Intel gave EPS guidance of $1.16. Analysts expected $1.09.

Revenue guidance for fiscal 2018 (GAAP): Intel gave revenue guidance of $71.20. Analysts expected $69.54 billion.

Earnings guidance for fiscal 2018 (non-GAAP): Intel gave EPS guidance of $4.53. Analysts expected $4.16.

This story is developing. Refresh the page or click here for the last update.