You don’t need to book a suite at the InterContinental San Diego to maximize your stay, but you do need a water view — here’s why the small splurge is worth it

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

All of San Diego’s superlatives – beach city, Navy town, surf mecca – have one thing in common: water. San Diegans have built their lifestyle around it and tourists plot their vacations to be near it.

This same draw is what led me to the InterContinental San Diego. The hotel’s downtown waterfront location offers a prime vantage point of the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, a holiday boat parade that takes place every December. My boyfriend and I chose this hotel for the views it would afford over the kitschy nautical decor floating through the harbor, though, we’d gladly return to stay there at other times of the year, too.

Located on the historic grounds of Lane Field (the former baseball stadium for the San Diego Padres), InterContinental San Diego’s urban location is a close walk from the Embarcadero, where the USS Midway Museum, Broadway Pier, and cruise ship terminals are located.

Housing 400 guestrooms throughout 19 stories, InterContinental San Diego is a mass of oversized windows overlooking the San Diego Bay, with King and Double Queen City View rooms that are above average in size and start at $153 per night, when you book direct on the IHG site.

Since the real draw here is the bay, splurging on a room that overlooks industrial buildings wouldn’t sit right with most guests – but for a water view, it’s worth the money. There are also spacious two-room suites starting at $324, ideal for families and suites.

We were upgraded to an Executive Suite, which was so large it could have easily been split into two separate sleeping quarters to help justify the cost.

During summer and around holidays is when rates peak, but IHG Rewards Club members have the chance to use or redeem points here. It’s also worth noting that an additional $25 amenity fee is tacked on for each night, which takes care of Wi-Fi and two bottles of water per day. Unlike other pesky resort fees, it also comes with a one-time $25 food credit at their signature restaurant Vistal.

Given another opportunity to take in those bay views, I’d happily pay to spend another night here.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by InterContinental San Diego.

source Business Insider

caption The main lobby check-in area is located on the third floor. source Kai Oliver-Kurtin/Business Insider

It was a Saturday evening when we pulled into the main driveway of InterContinental San Diego, which shares a cul-de-sac with a Marriott property. Neither has obvious signage but a neighboring valet thankfully directed us to the opposite corner, where InterContinental San Diego has a dedicated parking structure that costs $39 per night – valet is $52 nightly.

We made our way to the front entrance before realizing that check-in and the main lobby are actually located on the third floor. Once we made our way to the reception desk (look for the 15-foot large cloud paining), the check-in process was quick and seamless.

The lobby had a minimalist design with clean lines and a modern aesthetic incorporating coastal and celestial-themed decor that reminded me of other InterContinental properties I’ve stayed at in other cities. Meaning, it wasn’t overly distinctive.

source Business Insider

caption The water views are incomparable, and the true highlight of staying here. Spend the extra dollars for it over a city view. source Kai Oliver-Kurtin/Business Insider

Instead, the showy first impression was found in our room.

We were booked in a 15th-floor Executive Suite and immediately wished we had arrived earlier to have taken advantage of the room’s panoramic bay views before sunset.

The suite was huge, with 840 square feet. Our party of two people could have easily fit in one of their standard rooms, which are still sizable running 380 to 395 square feet.

The main difference was that the suite had an additional living room and half bath attached, making it ideal for families who need extra space but don’t want to spend money on a second room. Both room types are accented by light wood fixtures and minimal artwork.

While I liked the suite, I would opt for a standard room next time to better suit my needs. Where I would not compromise, however, would be the water views. Standard rooms come with city or water views and passing up on the latter would be a missed opportunity to experience what really makes this hotel great.

caption The bathroom felt updated and contemporary. source Kai Oliver-Kurtin/Business Insider

The bathrooms here were large and modern, with walk-in showers. Bath products were twice the size of standard toiletries and slipping into their cozy robes and slippers was a nice post-shower luxury.

caption Blackout curtains make sleeping here easy, quiet, and comfortable. source Kai Oliver-Kurtin/Business Insider

Being a sensitive sleeper, I gave a nod of approval to the heavy-duty curtains lining the perimeter of the room to block morning sun from streaming through the windows. This helped us sleep well – and late.

Once tucked into the comfy King-sized bed, we were pleased with the plush duvet and oversized pillows.

source Business Insider

caption Layover is a fun bar where you can admire views while sipping on slushy cocktails. source Kai Oliver-Kurtin/Business Insider

Caffeine junkies will be relieved that InterContinental San Diego has a Starbucks on-site.

The fourth-floor rooftop pool was notable for its bay views but felt a bit small. The pool area wasn’t too crowded, which meant there were plenty of lounge chairs available. Thankfully we were there on a sunny day because the deck can get quite windy due to the elevation.

We also wandered over to the outdoor bar and lounge that was adjacent to the pool. It’s appropriately called Layover, in honor of the four airfields visible from this vantage point. Adirondack chairs were gathered around firepits, where we sat to sip on some slushy cocktails.

There is also a well-stocked gym with cardio and weight machines, free weights and other standard equipment, as well as virtual on-demand fitness classes like cycling, Pilates and boxing.

caption Both on-site restaurants are pricey, but the expansive views at Vistal make it feel more worth it. source Intercontinental San Diego – Hotel Review

On two separate visits, I enjoyed dinner and brunch at the hotel’s seafood-focused restaurant Vistal. Dinner entrees were on the higher side ($30+), but it’s the type of place where diners pay for the view. On weekends, they offer a buffet-style brunch ($33), but I preferred the regular menu selections, which were about half the price.

The other on-site restaurant is the premium steakhouse chain, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, which I visited on a separate occasion. We enlisted the help of their sommelier to select an affordable red blend, which paired nicely with our not-so-affordable steaks ($48+).

source Business Insider

InterContinental San Diego is in a very walkable area close to the Embarcadero, which is home to many restaurants and maritime-focused museums.

It’s also a short walk to Seaport Village, a popular tourist destination for dining, souvenirs, and waterfront photo ops.

Nearby, Little Italy and the Gaslamp Quarter are two of San Diego’s most heavily trafficked neighborhoods – both for dining and nightlife – but since parking is limited, taking a rideshare or taxi is advised.

Waterfront Park is only a few blocks away from the hotel, containing interactive water fountains, lots of open lawn space, picnic tables, and a children’s play area.

Santa Fe Depot, an Amtrak train station and historic landmark, is also a short walk from the hotel. The closest beach is just across the bay in Coronado, which is accessible by car or ferry. Once there, don’t miss checking out the famous Hotel Del Coronado.

source Business Insider

InterContinental San Diego has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trip Advisor from nearly 400 reviews.

It maintains a perfect walkability score of 100, and also receives high marks for the number of restaurants and points of interest located nearby. Fans of the hotel liked the bay views, plus the spaciousness of guestrooms, and the number of attractions within walking distance.

Most of the negative reviews cite customer service issues or rooms not being ready by check-in time (3 p.m.), neither of which were an issue for us.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Corporate business travelers, families, and tourists who want to stay near the waterfront’s main attractions. And of course, IHG loyalists who know exactly what they’re getting at an InterContinental property.

We like: This property is in the center of the city and is highly walkable to many points of interest.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): You really can’t beat those bay views. Watching the sunset from your room and especially Vistal restaurant or Layover rooftop lounge is a must.

We think you should know: Nearby construction along the waterfront is expected to last until 2021. Noise wasn’t an issue for us while staying on a higher floor, so requesting a room away from construction may be advisable in the near term.

We’d do this differently next time: I would plan to arrive before sunset to experience golden hour from one of their outdoor terraces. The views are a true highlight of staying here.

source Business Insider

InterContinental San Diego is for the type of traveler who appreciates being able to walk out the front door and take a scenic stroll along the bay, and stay at a well-known, refined hotel brand.

The central location makes for a great, walkable home base to explore the city or reach downtown business meetings with ease, and the rooftop pool is a blissful perch for sun-seekers.

Because it’s only a couple of years old, the hotel and all of its furnishings still feel new, but the cost of staying here is only truly worth it if you splurge for rooms with a water view.