21 of the most interesting and practical things you can buy on Amazon for under $25 right now

Whether it’s finding a gift for a friend who already has everything or trying to fix apartment issues, I always seem to turn to Amazon as my go-to shopping destination.

The site is stocked with goods that fall into my price range and the more I take advantage of my Prime membership, the more annoyed I get with browsing the city on foot or paying for fast shipping on other sites. What I’m basically trying to get across is that Amazon offers me tons of choice and a convenient shopping experience. It’s no wonder I – and millions of other people – keep coming back.

I recently browsed the site and discovered 21 of the coolest and most affordable things to add to your cart – from a fast wireless charger we named one of the best you can buy in our buying guide, to a breakfast sandwich maker Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton recently tried for herself and determined is not a gimmick, but actually a huge time saver in the morning. You can currently grab all of these products for less than $25.

An eco-friendly yoga mat

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

You can get a yoga mat just about anywhere but not often do you find a high quality one for under $30. The Toplus mat is made from a non-slip, eco-friendly material so you can avoid embarrassing falls during class.

A fast wireless charger

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This wireless charger delivers fast charging speeds and is compatible with iOS and Android devices. We like it so much it made it into our buying guide of the best wireless chargers.

A great conversation starter

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

You’ll (hopefully) never have to worry about awkward small talk again with this game that’s designed to keep the conversation going with thought-provoking questions that aren’t about the weather. TableTopics comes in 20 different editions.

A floating wood shelf for stowing your phone and keys

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

I’m the person who loses her keys on a daily basis. This floating shelf can combat the issue thanks to its magnetic key hook. The shelf comes in six finishes and is large enough to hold your phone too.

Oatmeal bar soap

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Reviews say this soap has done wonders for keeping skin smooth and moisturized. It’s made with shea butter, olive oil, palm oil, castor oil, and sunflower oil, along with oats to exfoliate.

A color-changing Bluetooth speaker

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This isn’t your regular Bluetooth speaker – this one comes with a touch-control LED mood lamp and hands-free speakerphone, and it can double as a table lamp. Shava says the battery can last up to 10 hours, and it is both Bluetooth and aux compatible.

A travel mug that keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours on end

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This Stanley mug is a favorite among workplace coffee drinkers to active mountain hikers alike. The stainless steel is rust-proof and the vacuum seal can keep your ice water cold for 20 hours.

A phone lens kit with all the essentials

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

This $18 kit includes a wide-angle lens, a macro lens, a telephoto lens, a fish-eye lens, and additional phone accessories so you can take even better photos with your smartphone.

A smart plug

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

TP-Link’s smart WiFi plug can be controlled from anywhere using the Kasa app – meaning that you never have to worry about accidentally leaving your lights on again. You can schedule the plug to automatically switch on and off while controlling multiple plugs at once. Users say it works well and is simple to figure out.

A waffle bowl maker for decadent desserts

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Now you can bring the magic of an ice cream shop to your kitchen – without the long lines and screaming kids. This waffle bowl maker is lightweight and can create a sweet, edible bowl in a matter of a few minutes.

A car charger with dual USB charging ports

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This car charger is more than just a car charger: It has two USB ports, a wireless Bluetooth FM transmitter adapter, built-in microphone, and music-playing function.

A manual coffee grinder

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Buyers have said this handheld coffee grinder is worth the small investment. Instead of dealing with an inexpensive and flimsy product, they have found that this on-the-go appliance is surprisingly durable. In two minutes, it can grind enough beans for up to five cups of coffee.

A kitchen scale for accurate measurements all the time

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This digital kitchen scale helps you track your measurements for accuracy every time you cook or prep.

A wood cutting board you can customize

Rating: 5 stars out of 5

I purchased a personalized cutting board for my family and they mentioned that it was one of the greatest gifts they’ve received. This one comes in two shapes – rectangle or paddle – and it can be tailored to your design preference.

A 12-in-1 tool card

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This all-in-one gadget houses 12 different tools, yet is slim enough to fit in your wallet. It includes tweezers, a compass, a serrated knife, and a bottle opener.

A miniature personal fan

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

This little fan comes in five colors including fun ones like Bliss Blue (pictured) and Coral Blush. It has two speeds, a manual swivel base, and adjustable airflow, making it a great addition to a stuffy workspace.

A universal socket grip for everyday handiwork

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This power drill attachment is perfect for any project and easily adjusts to grip hex nuts, eye and lag screws, bolt heads, and hooks. It self-conforms from the standard 1/4-inch to 3/4-inch grip and can grasp objects with over 125 pounds of torque.

An essential oils set

Rating: 4 stars out of 5

These Rahda Beauty oils range in scents from orange to tea tree and they are sure to come in handy on multiple occasions. The collection includes eight bottles of oil and can be used in a diffuser, to massage skin, or for cleaning purposes.

A dressing shaker

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

This Whiskware dressing shaker holds 2.5 cups of salad dressing and includes an quick-to-open spout for easy serving. Simply add ingredients to the bottle, shake, and pour, creating a delicious dressing without the mess.

A breakfast sandwich maker for busy mornings

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

Finding the time to make a filling and nutritious breakfast can be near-impossible during the workweek. Despite its gimmicky look, this breakfast sandwich maker helps Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton do just that.

An adjustable, curved shower curtain rod

Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5

Instantly make your shower feel more spacious with this easy-to-install curved shower curtain rod. Buyers say they’re amazed at the quality given its low price.