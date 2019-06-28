The 5 most interesting Google Trends from day 2 of the first 2020 Democratic debates

caption 2020 Democratic Debate. source Reuters/Mike Segar

The second of the first 2020 Democratic debates happened Thursday night. Four of the five frontrunners were among the 10 candidates on the stage.

Google Trends tracked the debate-related search interests throughout the debate and tweeted out its the most interesting stats.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and author Marianne Williamson all topped the party frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, in search interest.

Google Trends ranked the 10 candidates by search interest, with author Marianne Williamson being the most searched.

In her closing remarks, Williamson broke the fourth wall and directly addressed current President Donald Trump.

However, during the debate, Sen. Kamala Harris was the top trending topic in search ‘on all of Google’ in the United States.

.@KamalaHarris is actually the top trending topic in search on all of Google in the US right now — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 28, 2019

Her spike in search followed her heated exchange with Biden on the topic of race in America.

Harris brought up the topic of busing during the debate, causing a surge in search of the topic by over 3,000%.

Searches for busing have spiked +3,150% since the issue was raised by @KamalaHarris #DemDebate2 More data: https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 28, 2019

During the debate, Harris recalled her past as a “young California girl who was bused to school” as part of the desegregation of public schools in the United States.

These two maps show the most searched candidate in each state before and after the debate.

Harris began the night with one state and ended with more than half of the US searching her name.

This live chart tracked the search interest of each of the candidates throughout the debate.

Former tech executive Andrew Yang started out the debate with the number one search interest, with Mayor Pete Buttigieg coming out on top by the end.