10 interesting uses for vodka that you probably didn’t know

Vodka can be used to disinfect a variety of surfaces in your home.

The clear liquor can help repel pesky bugs such as mosquitoes.

Vodka is also an ideal choice for removing bad odors from clothing and the inside of your mouth.

Vodka may be best known as a mixer for cocktails, but there are many surprising uses that the clear liquor can be used for. From using the liquid to clean your home to whipping up a delicious meal, vodka serves many purposes outside of solely being used in boozy beverages.

Ready to get down to business? Here are 10 interesting uses for vodka that you may not be familiar with.

Vodka is a natural disinfectant, so you can use it to clean your home.

Reaching for the liquor cabinet may not seem like an obvious move when it comes to cleaning your home, but vodka can be used to bring the shine back to your apartment. Vodka is a natural disinfectant, which means it can be used to sanitize your living space.

The vodka should be mixed with equal parts water to help dilute the alcohol. Try adding in a few drops of your favorite essential oil to give it a pleasant smell as you clean. The mixture can be used in the shower, on commonly-touched surfaces like doorknobs and light switches, and to remove mold and mildew.

Vodka will help remove that pesky residue left behind by stickers.

It’s no easy feat to remove the sticky residue left behind from a sticker or label. You can pick and scrub all you want, but the answer may be just as simple as using a little vodka to get rid of the gunk.

Spray a small amount of vodka on the area and wait a minute or two for it to soak in. Then, take a sponge or scouring pad and gently press down to remove the residue.

You can use vodka to help remove stains left behind by spills.

Did you drop spaghetti sauce on your white carpet? Maybe you knocked over a glass of red wine all over your sofa? Try using a small amount of vodka to help remove the stains.

According to LifeHacker, you can pour vodka on a stain and use a rag to help blot it up. High-proof alcohol can help to dissolve the unwanted stain.

Out of wiper fluid? Try using this vodka mix to clean your vehicle’s windshield.

According to Reader’s Digest, vodka can be used to help clean your windshield in place of wiper fluid. You’ll need a few additional ingredients, though, like a gallon-sized jug, water, and liquid dishwashing detergent. Once it’s blended together, pour it into your car’s wiper fluid reservoir and you should be good to go until your next oil change.

Tired of mosquito bites? Try using vodka as an eco-friendly bug repellent.

Summer is coming, which means mosquitoes are gearing up to make their return. You can save money on bug spray and opt for a more eco-friendly option made from vodka, DoItYourself.com reports. Straight vodka should do the trick, but you can add in essential oils, lavender buds, and basil leaves to enhance the smell.

Vodka can be used to keep your flowers fresh.

Vodka can help extend the life of your floral bouquet, according to Pro Flowers. So, how does it work? Vodka helps to preserve the blooms by slowing down the flower’s ripening process. To try it out, fill a vase with water and add a few drops of vodka.

Say goodbye to bad breath with this homemade, vodka-based mouthwash.

According to the Discovery Channel’s show “MythBusters,” vodka can be used to cure bad breath. The homemade mixture only requires two ingredients: cinnamon and vodka. MythBuster’s Adam Savage put the mouthwash to the test and found it to be an effective way to rid your mouth of odor-causing bacteria.

Speaking of bad odors, vodka can also be used to get rid of unpleasant smells in your laundry.

Much like you can bleach your clothes, you can use vodka to help rid them of bad smells, according to Better Homes and Gardens. Add one cup of vodka to your next load of clothing in the washer to help deodorize any stinky towels or clothes. The best way to do this is to let the laundry soak in the water and vodka mixture for 60 minutes. However, you’ll still need to add in your usual laundry detergent.

Clean your jewelry.

When diluted, vodka makes a great cleaner for crystal jewelry, according to Reader’s Digest. It can help your diamonds sparkle like new, but be aware this doesn’t work for every stone, so do your research before dunking your ring in your vodka soda.

You can also use it to cleanse your hair.

A bit of vodka is also good for product build up in your hair, according to Naturally Curly. Just be sure to dilute it and don’t use it too often, as it can be drying.