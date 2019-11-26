Interior designers told us the 15 things from Amazon they’d love to receive as a Christmas gift

caption Bianca Hall is a fan of artfully displayed disco balls to spread light in a room. source Instagram/Frenchforpineapple

It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to start thinking about what to put on your wish list.

If your home is your castle, Christmas is the perfect time to ask for items that you might not be able to justify buying for yourself.

Let’s hope Santa is feeling generous.

If you’re lacking in inspiration, fear not – Insider has asked some of the world’s top interior designers what they want for Christmas this year.

And to make things extra simple for Santa and his elves, we’ve asked our interior experts to choose items that are all available to order from Amazon.

Disco balls, £19.99 ($25.90) each

London-based interior designer and blogger Bianca Hall – whose blog is called French For Pineapple – is after some disco balls for Christmas.

“They’re a cheap and easy way to add some fun to any room, just displayed on the floor in a corner, or on the hearth, even filling the fireplace rather than hung,” she told Insider.

“The reflections that they throw around a room when the sunlight hits them are nothing short of magical!”

Brand New Soundlab Silver 300mm Lightweight Disco Mirror Ball Lighting Effect, £19.99 ($25.90) each.

Light Alarm Clock, £109.99 ($142.50)

Top UK interior designer Kelly Hoppen thinks we should all be asking for light alarm clocks to wake us up less aggressively than harsh beeping.

“I recently got this alarm clock and it’s made my 6 a.m. wake-up time so much easier!” Hoppen told Insider.

“With a lighting sunrise and soft music waking me up rather than an alarm, I’ve been springing out of bed in the mornings.

“I’ve also found it reduces the bad habit of having your phone in your room – you’ll sleep so much better without it.”

Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock, £109.99 ($142.50).

Instax Camera, £58.67 ($75.72)

“This camera is so much fun to have around and encourages you to snap candid moments with your friends and family,” Hoppen said of this retro-style camera.

“Plus it gives you the polaroid to remember the moment!”

Instax Mini 9 Camera, £58.67 ($75.72).

“Vogue: The Covers” book, £27.11 ($34.99)

Hoppen is also after a coffee table book of Vogue’s iconic covers.

“This book makes for a beautiful accessory in your living room or bedroom and gives you the perfect excuse to curl up and escape into the wonderful world of Vogue,” she said.

Vogue: The Covers, £27.11 ($34.99).

Dinnerware set, $21.59 CAD ($16.33)

Canadian interior designer and YouTuber Alexandra Gater thinks this millennial pink and gold cutlery set should be at the top of any gourmand’s wish list.

“This is a great set for the foodie on your list,” she told Insider.

“This is the cutlery I use and I’ve had it for more than a year and it still looks brand new. The best part is the price point – under $22 for a set!”

Four-piece stainless steel tableware set, $21.59 CAD ($16.33).

Retro label-maker, $16.98 CAD ($12.84)

If you’re like Gater, you can never have too many label-makers for organizing everything, from jars of dry kitchen ingredients to bathroom toiletries.

“Such a great gift for that A-type in your life!” she said. “I use this in so many of my videos and it’s just such a fun, quirky way to get organized. Plus, it’s under $20!”

Dymo manual retro label-maker, $16.98 CAD ($12.84).

Echo Flex smart speaker, $34.99 CAD ($26.60)

Gater also loves Amazon’s new echo flex smart speaker.

“Launching on November 14, I’m so excited about this smart home device and would love to get this in my holiday stocking,” she told Insider.

“This Amazon Alexa hub plugs right into your wall socket, making it easier to ask Alexa to turn on the lights, lock doors, or make calls wherever you are in your home.

“I love how it doesn’t take up any surface space, which makes it perfect for small spaces.”

Amazon Echo Flex – Plug-in smart speaker with Alexa, $34.99 CAD ($26.60).

Microsoft Surface Pro X, $699

Adam Meshberg, an interior designer and architect, wants a Microsoft Surface Pro to add a slick touch to his home and also when travelling.

“I want a Surface Pro X to allow me to work better when I’m on the road,” he told Insider.

“As I travel often, having a portable device that holds everything I need without taking up too much space is key.

“The Surface Pro pen also allows me to freehand when brainstorming with clients.”

Newest Microsoft Surface Pro with Black Keyboard & Surface Pro Sleeve, $699.

Mini skillet, from $4.99

Meshberg told Insider that if he wasn’t an interior architect, he’d be a chef.

“I love to cook,” he said. “I love the miniature skillets from Amazon because they’re not only functional and can make great individually-sized dishes – I make eggplant parm for two, pot pies, anything really!

“They also look good in your kitchen and are a great conversation starter.”

Lodge LMS3 Miniature Skillet, from $4.99.

Bottle grinders, $63.30

Meshberg also has his eye on these grinders, which can be used for salt, pepper, or spices.

“My wife and I like to entertain, especially during the holidays and as a designer aesthetics are a big thing for me. These bottle grinders look great on any table,” he said.

Menu 2-Pack Bottle Grinder, $63.30.

Coffee table, $411.90

“A coffee table that offers multiple functionalities and storage organization is great for a multitude of spaces and I like finds like these as we continue to build out our office space,” Meshberg said.

Kardiel Scando Mid-Century Modern Plywood Coffee Table, $411.90.

Coffee kettle, $61.49

Note to Meshberg’s friends and family: he’d love this stovetop kettle to make his morning cup of Joe.

“It’s stainless steel and ergonomically sound design,” he said. “It’s a great gift as I love coffee and tea.”

Hario V60 Buono Stainless Steel Gooseneck Coffee Kettle, $61.49.

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, $199.95

To complete his travel working set-up, Meshberg would love to receive new wireless earphones.

“I like how compact and sensible they are, allowing my hands to be completely free to work and sketch without wires and other distractions,” he said.

Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones, $199.95.

“Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style” book, $90

Family interior designer Robert Novogratz is lusting after this hardcover book, launched to celebrate Architectural Digest’s 100th anniversary.

“My favorite magazine and some of my favorite designers created one heck of book,” he told Insider.

Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style, $90.

Smeg Juicer, $169.95

“We have been using Smeg products for years,” Novogratz said. “This juicer looks so good we might just stare at it.”

Smeg Citrus Juicer, $169.95.