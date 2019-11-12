Interior designers reveal the 10 decorating rules you should never break

caption Some design rules are meant to be broken … some aren’t. source Shutterstock

Insider spoke to a group of interior designers to learn about the top decorating rules people should never break.

One designer said that if you don’t have a rug big enough for your space, you’re better off having no rug at all.

Buying all of your furniture from the same collection can make your space feel like a showroom.

The way you decorate your home is entirely up to you, but as you’re decorating there are a few guidelines and design suggestions you may want to keep in mind.

Here are decorating rules you should never break, according to the experts.

Having curtains that are too short can make your space feel incomplete.

caption Your curtains should hit the floor, according to some designers. source Shutterstock

Lauren White, owner and principal designer at Ellen W. Interiors, told Insider that curtains should hit always hit the floor.

“Curtains that are too short are like wearing high-water pants,” she said. “It does not look good and makes your space look unfinished.”

A too-small rug can throw off an entire room.

caption You might not want to bother with a rug if it’s not big enough for your space. source Shutterstock

A high-quality rug isn’t cheap – and the bigger you go, the more expensive they become. Because of this, you may be tempted to go for a smaller, more affordable option even if that means sacrificing design.

If that’s the case, the best thing you can do is forgo a rug altogether, White said.

“A rug that is too small takes away from the space, although you would hope it adds visual value. I would recommend not adding a rug if it’s not scaled properly to space,” she told Insider.

But if you insist on getting a small rug, White said it should at least be able to sit under the front legs of your furniture pieces.

Ordering furniture without measuring your space can lead to expensive mistakes.

caption Be sure to measure your appliances, too. source Shutterstock

It may seem like a no-brainer, but taking the time to measure your space is a crucial first step to a successful design, according to White.

“The easiest way to do this is to get the dimensions of the furniture you’re interested in, grab some blue painter’s tape and create the shape of the furniture with the painter’s tape and dimensions,” she told Insider. “This will give you a visual guide to ensure your furniture will be functional in your space.”

Choosing stylish pieces without thinking about their function can cause your space to look cluttered.

caption When in doubt, opt for pieces that have extra storage. source Shutterstock

“When choosing furniture for your home, it is important to not only incorporate pieces you love, but to ensure these pieces work for your lifestyle,” Gena Kirk, the vice president of design at KB Home, told Insider.

Because of this, you want to avoid buying stylish pieces that aren’t functional and instead opt for pieces that have a lot of added storage space.

Doing so helps to “keep your home looking beautiful without the clutter,” Kirk explained.

Having only one source of light in a room can make a space fall flat.

caption One lamp or chandelier isn’t always enough. source Shutterstock

Kirk told Insider that having just one source of light, such as recessed lights, can make the ambiance of a room fall flat.

“It’s important to layer the lighting in your home by incorporating pendant lighting, chandeliers, or trendy wall sconces to soften the light sources in your home,” Kirk said. “This creates a calm and welcoming environment throughout your home and can complement your design style.”

When it comes to expensive, tough-to-replace pieces, you might want to stick to timeless colors and designs.

caption It can be tough to resell a home with colorful, once-trendy fixtures. source Shutterstock

Kirk said she always tells her clients to “play it safe” with items that aren’t easy to replace, like countertops, cabinets, and built-in furniture pieces.

“You can incorporate current trends through accessories and easy-to-replace pieces such as backsplashes, cabinet hardware, or small pieces of furniture,” she said, explaining this can help you keep up with trends in an easier, more affordable way.

You should always make sure there’s ample room to move through your walkways.

caption You might want to keep furniture out of narrow spaces. source Shutterstock

Having enough space to move through your home is important to the overall flow of your space, Alessandra Wood, vice president of style at Modsy, told Insider.

“You should always be mindful of walkways and how you move about space and tailor your layout to preserve the flow,” said Wood.

When possible, she recommends leaving about 36 inches free in your hallways so you can “maintain a sense of moveability and keep your room from feeling stuffed with furniture.”

You shouldn’t cover a fireplace, even if it’s inoperable.

caption Even if you never want to light a fire, you might want to keep that fireplace. source Shutterstock

Wood told Insider that fireplaces – working or not – are a “beautiful architectural focal point that can take your space to the next level.”

She also said that blocking it off or trying to cover it can make your space feel strange.

“When you block a major architectural feature like this with furniture, it makes the room feel awkward, and like something is off,” she explained.

Your space might feel awkward if you hang artwork up too high.

caption You shouldn’t have to crane your neck to look at a painting. source Shutterstock

“Art is commonly hung too high and looks best at eye-level,” Sara Ray, owner of Sara Ray Interior Design in Nashville, Tennessee, told Insider.

She said the sweet spot is around 57 inches to 60 inches above the floor.

“There are exceptions to every ‘rule,’ but this one holds true most of the time,” she said.

Buying all of your furniture from the same collection can make your home look like a showroom.

caption Furniture that matches too well might make your room seem less personal. source Shutterstock

It can be tempting, and certainly convenient, to purchase all of your furniture, rugs, and accessories from one store, but Ray said you should mix your pieces up unless you want the space to feel like a furniture showroom.

“It’s better to buy from a variety of sources, as well as from different eras, so you can mix vintage and new pieces,” she said. “The space feels more collected when older pieces are used and it adds to the ‘story’ of your home.”

