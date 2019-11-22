Interior designers told us the 6 things from Target they’d love to receive as a gift

caption Three designers told Insider what gifts they would want from Target right now. source Target

As you start to tick people off your holiday shopping list, it’s likely you’ll make a trip to Target at some point, especially because of the retailer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But it can be difficult to know what to choose once you’re there.

Insider spoke to three interior designers about what Target items they’d put on their wish lists for 2019: Maggie Griffin, founder and principal designer of Maggie Griffin Design; Windy O’Connor, founder of Windy O’Connor Art & Home; and Abbe Fenimore, founder and principal designer of Studio Ten 25.

Take a look at the holiday must-haves they chose from Target.

Windy O’Connor, founder of Windy O’Connor Art & Home, has this patio chair on her wish list for the holidays.

caption This patio chair is available from Target. source Target

The egg-shaped chair is made of wicker, so it can withstand seasonal changes, and the removable cushions make it comfortable.

“This patio chair is the perfect way to end the day,” O’Connor said.

Cost: $500

“This soft sheet set is both pretty and practical,” Maggie Griffin, founder and principal designer of Maggie Griffin Design, told Insider.

caption These sheets are available in nine colors from Target. source Target

“Add a beautiful monogram, and it’s a fantastic gift,” she said.

The 400-thread-count sheets are available in nine colors, and they’re made of 100% cotton that’s machine-washable.

Cost: $47.49

“Though we only have a few weeks of cold weather in Texas, I would make the most of those chilly days with this gorgeous piece,” Abbe Fenimore, founder and principal designer of Studio Ten 25, said of this faux fur jacket.

caption This faux fur jacket is available in two colors from Target. source Target

The jacket comes in both brown and burgundy, and it features a hook fastener in the front. You can also machine wash and dry it.

“It can easily be dressed up or down, making it an instant staple in my Southern winter wardrobe,” Fenimore said.

Cost: $39.99

Griffin also added this towel set to her wish list.

caption Griffin suggests monogramming towels and sheets to make them more personal. source Target

“They’re soft, absorbent, and make for a great gift when paired with a fabulous set of monogrammed initials,” she said, suggesting a personal touch.

The towel is available in five colors, and it’s made of soft cotton.

Cost: $9.99 per towel

“It’d be a perfect gift for organizing my office,” O’Connor said of this woven owl basket.

caption The basket is made of hyacinth leaves. source Target

The 16-inch basket is made of water hyacinth leaves, and it features a decorative owl face that will add some spunk to your space.

You can use it as a hamper, for toy storage, or as a place for your throw blankets.

Cost: $34.99

“Brass lanterns add an instant layer of chic to any stoop, dining table centerpiece, or fireplace hearth,” Griffin said of this gold piece.

caption The lantern is good for indoor or outdoor use. source Target

The lantern is designed to hold a pillar candle, and it can be used indoors or outdoors.

Griffin recommends buying them in a set.

Cost: $33.24