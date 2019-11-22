Interior designers told us the 6 things from Target they’d love to receive as a gift

- source
- Target rolls out a plethora of products each year for the holiday season, and they’re often a favorite shopping destination on Black Friday.
- To gear up for the 2019 holiday season, three interior designers told Insider what holiday gifts they would want from Target.
- Maggie Griffin, founder and principal designer of Maggie Griffin Design, chose a soft sheet set.
- Windy O’Connor, founder of Windy O’Connor Art & Home, went for a chic patio chair.
- Abbe Fenimore, founder and principal designer of Studio Ten 25, has added a faux fur jacket to her wish list.
As you start to tick people off your holiday shopping list, it’s likely you’ll make a trip to Target at some point, especially because of the retailer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But it can be difficult to know what to choose once you’re there.
Insider spoke to three interior designers about what Target items they’d put on their wish lists for 2019: Maggie Griffin, founder and principal designer of Maggie Griffin Design; Windy O’Connor, founder of Windy O’Connor Art & Home; and Abbe Fenimore, founder and principal designer of Studio Ten 25.
Take a look at the holiday must-haves they chose from Target.
Windy O’Connor, founder of Windy O’Connor Art & Home, has this patio chair on her wish list for the holidays.
The egg-shaped chair is made of wicker, so it can withstand seasonal changes, and the removable cushions make it comfortable.
“This patio chair is the perfect way to end the day,” O’Connor said.
Cost: $500
“This soft sheet set is both pretty and practical,” Maggie Griffin, founder and principal designer of Maggie Griffin Design, told Insider.
“Add a beautiful monogram, and it’s a fantastic gift,” she said.
The 400-thread-count sheets are available in nine colors, and they’re made of 100% cotton that’s machine-washable.
Cost: $47.49
“Though we only have a few weeks of cold weather in Texas, I would make the most of those chilly days with this gorgeous piece,” Abbe Fenimore, founder and principal designer of Studio Ten 25, said of this faux fur jacket.
The jacket comes in both brown and burgundy, and it features a hook fastener in the front. You can also machine wash and dry it.
“It can easily be dressed up or down, making it an instant staple in my Southern winter wardrobe,” Fenimore said.
Cost: $39.99
Griffin also added this towel set to her wish list.
“They’re soft, absorbent, and make for a great gift when paired with a fabulous set of monogrammed initials,” she said, suggesting a personal touch.
The towel is available in five colors, and it’s made of soft cotton.
Cost: $9.99 per towel
“It’d be a perfect gift for organizing my office,” O’Connor said of this woven owl basket.
The 16-inch basket is made of water hyacinth leaves, and it features a decorative owl face that will add some spunk to your space.
You can use it as a hamper, for toy storage, or as a place for your throw blankets.
Cost: $34.99
“Brass lanterns add an instant layer of chic to any stoop, dining table centerpiece, or fireplace hearth,” Griffin said of this gold piece.
The lantern is designed to hold a pillar candle, and it can be used indoors or outdoors.
Griffin recommends buying them in a set.
Cost: $33.24
