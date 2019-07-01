6 international companies that failed to make it in the US, from Suzuki to Tesco

caption FILE PHOTO: A Tesco supermarket is seen in west London source Reuters

Sometimes, non-American brands like Ikea and H&M can find enormous success when they come to America.

Unfortunately, not every company can adapt to the American marketplace. Japanese automaker Suzuki, for example, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2012 after it failed to crack the American market.

Here are six international companies that didn’t make it big in the US.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

America isn’t always the land of opportunity. Sometimes, it’s a breeding ground for failure and bankruptcy.

Successful chains in other countries often come to America to expand their brands. Sometimes – as in the case of the Swedish-born Ikea – it works out. Other times, it can fail miserably. British grocery chain Tesco had stores in China, India, Malaysia, and across the EU. But when the chain entered America, the result was far from successful.

Here are six international brands that failed to become successful in the US.

Tesco is a British grocery chain that experienced success across the world. There are stores in China, India, Malaysia, and across the EU.

caption FILE PHOTO: A Tesco supermarket is seen in west London source Reuters

Source: Tesco PLC

After much success at home and abroad, Tesco announced its entry into America in 2007 and opened Fresh & Easy stores on the West Coast.

source Business Insider

Source: CNBC

But Tesco failed to adapt to its new marketplace. Americans weren’t receptive to the grocery chain and Fresh & Easy filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

source David Mcnew/Getty Images/AFP/File

Source: Business Insider, MSN

Tesco also pulled out of China in 2013 after it failed to find success in the grocery market there.

source REUTERS/Darren Staples

Source: Reuters

Japanese car maker Suzuki introduced its “Samurai” to the United States in 1985.

source Newspress

Source: The New York Times

But a global financial crisis mixed with a serious downturn in American sales ushered in the swift decline of the Japanese automaker in the US.

source Wikimedia Commons

Source: Business Insider

Suzuki filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2012 after it failed to crack the American market, which had little interest in the smaller cars that had become standard in Japan.

caption Suzuki Motor CEO Toshihiro Suzuki presents EV e-Survivor during a media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Source: The New York Times

Saab — the Swedish automaker — was founded in 1945. It came to America in 1956.

caption The logo of Swedish manufacturer Saab is seen on a car in Prague source Thomson Reuters

Source: Saab World

Saab was notable for its innovative, streamlined design. Saab cars had factory-fitted safety belts by the 1960s and turbo-charged engines by the late 1970s.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Saab filed for bankruptcy in 2011 after General Motors Co. — the company’s former owner — rejected various business deals with possible investors from China.

Source: Motor Authority, The Wall Street Journal

French “hypermarket” chain Carrefour has a huge international presence, with over 12,000 stores in more than 30 countries.

caption The logo of Carrefour is seen at the entrance of the Carrefour’s Bercy hypermarket in Charenton Le Pont, near Paris source Thomson Reuters

Source: MSN

Starting in the late 1980s, Carrefour opened stores in Philadelphia and New Jersey, hoping to win over Americans with its diverse range of merchandise in each store.

caption FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Toulouse source Reuters

Source: MSN

This dream was short-lived — both stores closed after poor sales in 1993.

caption A customer walks past a Carrefour outlet in Kuala Lumpur source Thomson Reuters

Source: AP

Japanese automaker Isuzu made a name for itself by specializing in medium-duty trucks — Japan’s first truck was built in 1918.

Source: The Orlando Sentinel

Isuzu started selling cars in the United States under its own name in 1981 — its apex was 1986, when it sold 127,630 cars and trucks.

caption Isuzu Motor displays design concept truck FD-SI during media preview of the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. source Toru Hanai/Reuters

Source: Ad Age, The Orlando Sentinel

By the mid-1990s, however, Isuzu was falling behind its competitors and failing to differentiate itself in the growing SUV market. In 2008, the company announced its departure from the US market.

source Newspress

Source: Car and Driver, Ad Age

Founded in 2001, 100 Montaditos was a chain of sandwich restaurants that originated in Spain.

source Jen Michalski

Source: QSR Magazine

The restaurant’s success in Spain inspired an international campaign in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Portugal, and Italy.

source 100 Montaditos on Facebook

Source: Visa Franchise

The chain’s entry into the US market was successful at first — it expanded rapidly in Florida before coming to New York.

source Jen Michalski

Source: Business Insider

But low prices and high costs were driving the chain into the ground. 100 Montaditos declared bankruptcy in 2015.

Source: Business Insider, Visa Franchise

Lucky for this chain, the story didn’t end there. 100 Montaditos re-emerged from bankruptcy eight months later and consolidated its US locations. In 2015, there were seven locations in the US — downsized from a previous 17.

source Jen Michalski

Source: Business Insider