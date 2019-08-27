‘He looks like a blimp’: Letter sent by former president George H.W. Bush asking White House staff not to feed his overweight dog is going viral on International Dog Day

caption President George H.W. Bush sitting aboard a presidential plane with granddaughter Marshall and one of the first dogs on his lap, looking out window. source Photo by Time Life Pictures/White House/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Former President George H.W. Bush wrote a 1992 letter to White House staff advising them not to feed his overweight dog, Ranger, through the duration of the pet’s weight-reduction program.

The late president promised to update staff on Ranger’s weight-loss, describing him at the time, as a “blimp, a nice friendly appealing blimp, but a blimp.”

The letter, which was sent out on February 6, 1992, resurfaced Monday in honor of International Dog Day.

In the letter, the late president wrote that all offices should take a “formal pledge” that goes as follows: “WE AGREE NOT TO FEED RANGER. WE WILL NOT GIVE HIM ANY BISCUITS. WE WILL NOT GIVE HIM FOOD OF ANY KIND.”

Bush Sr. also wrote in the letter than Ranger would wear a “Do not feed me” badge in addition to his regular ID to remind staff not to contribute to his obesity.

George Bush Sr's dog got so fat in 1992 that he (Bush) sent this memo to all White House staff.#InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/W70Ld4o2xT — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) August 26, 2019

Bush also restricted Ranger’s access throughout the White House, but permitted him to roam freely around Camp David, the wooded country retreat for the sitting president.

However, Camp David staff, which include Marines, Naval personnel, and all civilians, are “specifically instructed to ‘rat’ on anyone seen feeding Ranger,” he wrote in the letter.

The former president promised to update staff on Ranger’s weight-loss, describing him, at the time, as a “blimp, a nice friendly appealing blimp, but a blimp.”

Alongside Ranger, Bush also owned Millie, a English Springer Spaniel named after long-time friend Mildred Caldwell Kerr, during his run as president.

During the last six months of his life, the former president had a beloved service dog named Sully.