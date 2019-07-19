6 world leaders who have condemned Trump’s racist attacks on 4 congresswomen

President Donald Trump has been condemned by leaders from the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and New Zealand, over racist tweets he made telling first-term congresswomen to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The international community, at least parts of it, has condemned US President Donald Trump’s racist tweets.

Trump’s attacks were at Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota – all of whom are Americans.

Leaders from Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Scotland, and the European Council, have spoken at press conferences, or taken to Twitter, to condemn Trump when he told the US congresswomen to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

While none have called the president’s tweets “racist,” here are the leaders who have criticized Trump for his remarks.

During a news conference on July 15, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Trump’s tweets were “not how we do things in Canada.” He added: “A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian, and the diversity of our country is actually one of our greatest strengths and a source of tremendous resilience and pride for Canadians. We will continue to defend that.”

A representative for United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May said on July 15 that Trump’s language was “completely unacceptable.” It is May’s strongest criticism of Trump to date.

On July 16, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Radio New Zealand, “Usually I don’t get into other people’s politics, but it will be clear to most people that I completely and utterly disagree with him.” She said she was proud that New Zealand took the opposite view to Trump. “Our Parliament should be a representative place; it should look and feel like New Zealand.”

On July 19, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said she distances herself from Trump’s comments and “stands in solidarity” with the congresswomen Trump “attacked.” “In my view, the strength of America lies in that people from different (origins) contributed to what makes the country great.”

A reporter asked if Merkel stands with the US congresswomen of color who were verbally attacked by Donald Trump. Her answer was clear and brief: pic.twitter.com/1cvjdBREQG — DW Politics (@dw_politics) July 19, 2019

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon tweeted saying Trump’s actions were not okay. “Diplomatic politeness should not stop us saying so, loudly and clearly,” she said.

The President of the United States telling elected politicians – or any other Americans for that matter – to ‘go back’ to other countries is not OK, and diplomatic politeness should not stop us saying so, loudly and clearly. https://t.co/HorD7wQOvP — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 15, 2019

European Council President Donald Tusk also took to Twitter after attending a summit in Canada. “I feel at home in Montreal for many reasons. Also because, I didn’t hear anyone shouting ‘SEND HIM BACK!'”

I feel at home in Montreal for many reasons. Also because, I didn’t hear anyone shouting “SEND HIM BACK!” — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) July 18, 2019

