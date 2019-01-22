“International Light Art Display” Showcases New Installations

Bringing a Photo Hotspot of Love and Romance

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 January 2019 – Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and co-organised by the Tourism Commission, the “International Light Art Display“ brings a new batch of light art installations to town. The new creations all share the theme of Love and Romance and are displayed together with some of the existing popular light art installations until 24 February 2019. The light art installations along with the beautiful setting of the Victoria Harbour will surely turn the Central harbourfront into the most romantic photo background for couples and will definitely become a popular social media “check-in” hotspot during Valentine’s Day and Spring Lantern Festival.

There are 15 light art installations created by local and overseas artists at the “International Light Art Display“, among which seven art installations are new pieces created with the theme of Love and Romance. In addition, some of the installations are interactive. Among the new light art installations, three were created by overseas artists, including a piece titled “Bunch of Tulips” from Hungary, that greets visitors with a colourful bunch of giant LED flowers, and the interactive “Birds Fly Around With You” from Japan, that illuminates more bird sculptures when more visitors step into the magical circle. In addition, there are four local installations, including “Geometry of Love”, which inspires from colourful stained glass church windows to reflect geometric heart-shaped patterns on the ground, and “Hello, Stranger”, where the gaze of two activates 60 seconds of interactive LED lighting and music.

The Light Tunnel at the Tamar Park in Admiralty is dressed in pink to echo the theme of Love and Romance. The 50-metre tunnel displays multiple heart shapes to grab the attention of lovers.

On top of the new installations, eight popular existing installations, which have been on display from the very beginning of the Festival in November 2018, including “Angels of Freedom”, “Talking Heads” and “Tapping”, are still there. The “International Light Art Display“ is a major component of the “Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival“, which is a brand new mega-event launched in November 2018. This exhibition remains at the Central and Western District Promenade (Central Section) and lighting time is from 5pm to 11pm daily.

