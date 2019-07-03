International Science and Technology Innovation Center Forum Nobel and Turing Award Winners Hong Kong Summit

Global biotechnology leaders gather in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – July 03, 2019 – The first day of the 2019 Global Biotechnology Week was co-sponsored by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the China Great Bay Area District Common Residential Investment Co., Ltd. and Ausvic Capital (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. The Nobel and Turing Award winners Hong Kong Summit officially launched this afternoon. Leaders from the global biotechnology community gathered in the Hong Kong Financial Hall, including biotech-related Nobel Prize, Turing Award, Fields Prize winner. Chen Maobo, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Li Xiaojia, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Group, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dawan District Common Home Investment Co., Ltd. and Chairman of China Resources Group, Dr. Fu Yuning, and Founding Partner of Ausvic Capital, Chen Pingjun Participated in the event and delivered a wonderful speech at the summit.













Li Xiaojia believed that in the field of biotechnology, no matter which country he or she comes from, there is only one common enemy of “disease”.

Mr. Chen Maobo pointed out that Hong Kong has an advantage in biotechnology and would work hard to promote biotechnology.

Dr. Fu Yuying said that Hong Kong should attract and promote exchanges and exchanges between experts and investors in the field of biotechnology, and jointly promote scientific and technological progress for the benefit of mankind and the world.

Nobel Laureate Professor Aaron Ciechanover gave a keynote speech on personalized medicine. He believed that the future would be an era of precision medicine. Based on personalized medicine and combined with genome sequencing technology, proteomics technology would develop more “appropriate” prevention, diagnosis and treatment options for the human body. The Turing Award Winner Professor Joseph Sifakis elaborated on the opportunities and threats in the knowledge revolution. He said that the role of artificial intelligence depended mainly on human choice. The long-term approach to challenging artificial intelligence was to build the next generation of autonomous systems.

In addition, Chen Ping, founding partner of Ausvic Capital, one of the organizers of the first day of the summit, delivered a wonderful speech at the summit. He said that Ausvic Capital attached great importance to the academic research and application of science and technology. In the future, Ausvic will focus on investing in biotechnology in combination with its own high-quality resources to promote the development of cutting-edge biotechnology for the benefit of mankind. At the same time, work intensively with world award winners and work closely with individual world-class funds;

Chen Ping believed that with the global economic slowdown, the purchasing rate will decline in the next 10 years, and only a new generation of technology will have an opportunity. Hong Kong should seize the opportunity of this technological change. Therefore, I would like to make the following recommendations to the Hong Kong Government:

1.In Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Certification;

2.Focus on the introduction of world-class scientific and technological talents and build a world-class technology port. The establishment of a world-class authority for new drug approval departments will make Hong Kong a standardizer for biotechnology and will affect the future of Hong Kong.













At the third round table, scientists had a wonderful discussion on “the future of biotechnology.” The round table was chaired by Professor Harvey Lodish, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a member of the National Academy of Sciences. The winners of the round table include:

Professor Aaron Ciechanover, winner of the 2004 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Professor Ada E.Yonath, winner of the 2009 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Professor Joseph Sifakis, winner of the 2007 Turing Awards

Professor Caucher Birkar, winner of the 2018 Fields Prize

Everyone is talking about the future of biotechnology, which benefits participants and everyone is thunderous.

As one of the four clear new economic drivers of the Hong Kong government, the success of the summit will accelerate the development of Hong Kong’s biotechnology industry and further improve the investment and financing environment of biotechnology in Hong Kong. At the same time, it will help investors to understand the cutting-edge technologies and industrial development policies of biomedical innovation and promote the healthy development of human beings.

About Ausvic Capital

Ausvic Capital was founded in 2018. It is a leading technology investment management agency initiated by a group of professionals with equity investment background. The main founders have extensive experience in high-tech venture capital and corporate management. The fund’s main investment areas are biotechnology, digital economy and artificial intelligence + cloud services. While providing funds for entrepreneurs, it provides talents and technical guidance for the stable and rapid development of enterprises, and grafts various resources for investment enterprises to promote the rapid and healthy development of investment enterprises.